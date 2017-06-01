India overwhelming favourites to win Champions Trophy: Wriddhiman Saha

Kolkata, May 31: India are overwhelming favourites to retain the Champions Trophy title, country's Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha said today (May 31).

"My first choice is India, the second choice is India and the third choice is also India. They have been playing really well," Saha told reporters on the sidelines of Cricket Association of Bengal's (CAB) senior knockout tournament final.

"I don't regret not being part of the team. I want the team to win. The team that has the best all-rounders will have an edge. India are obviously my pick.

"There is no pressure on India. If they take the pressure and play then that will not be good. If they don't take the pressure and play (with the confidence) as defending champions, then it will be good."

On India s opening match against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 4, Saha said, "It is better to not look at which opposition we are playing. Instead, we should look at the process.

"If the batsmen and bowlers do their job properly, then we will win no matter whether we play Australia, Pakistan or England," Saha said adding he would watch the match from Kashmir where he's heading for a holiday after a gruelling Test and IPL season.

Saha further backed captain Virat Kohli and former captain MS Dhoni to do well in the tournament.

"Kohli is always positive on and off the field. He never thinks if I fail then what. Whenever he plays a shot he is 110 per cent sure. Everybody goes through lean patches. He may overcome that.

"Dhoni has been playing as per the team s needs.

Earlier, he was playing with attacking approach, now he is playing more sensibly."

The reigning champions first defeated the Kiwis by 45 runs by D/L method, while they toyed Bangladeshi bowlers en route to a massive 240-run thumping yesterday.

India are clubbed with Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa in Group B.

PTI