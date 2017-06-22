BCCI not happy with current list of applicants, looks for more potential candidates for India coach

New Delhi, June 21: The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the BCCI has decided to widen its option for the new head coach for Team India.

As legendary spinner Anil Kumble has stepped down as Indian cricket team's coach on Tuesday, the CAC, comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman have now decided to look beyond the five candidates who have applied for the post, so far.

This development means former India director Ravi Shastri, who is in the good books of skipper Virat Kohli, might just get another chance to apply for the post.

A source was quoted by a Times Of India report as saying, "This move could also be seen to prop up the candidature of former Indian team director Ravi Shastri as a possible replacement. But there is more to than meets the eye."

There are reports that the CAC as well as the BCCI isn't very impressed with the current list of applicants and therefore wants to have a bigger pool of candidates to choose from.

"Sehwag for example doesn't have the coaching experience and won't be the right man to guide India in terms of teaching techniques. Let's see what happens," the source added further.

The candidates who have applied for the job are former India opener Virender Sehwag, former Sri Lanka cricket team coach Tom Moody, former India manager Lalchand Rajput, former India pacer Dodda Ganesh and Richard Pybus - former Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket team coach.

Earlier on Wednesday (June 21), senior board official Rajeev Shukla informed that the new coach will be appointed before India's tour of Sri Lanka, next month.

Speaking about rift between Kohli and Kumble, Shukla said, "BCCI tried its level best to resolve the issue. The acting secretary, the CEO, they discussed the matter with Kumble and Kohli in great detail, the board consulted the Chairman of the COA (Vinod Rai) also."

Team India, which is currently in West Indies for a limited-overs' series, will play in the absence of a head coach.

