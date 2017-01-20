India, England teams' buses stranded on way to hotel in Kolkata

India and England team's buses were stuck in traffic for almost 90 minutes in Kolkata.

Kolkata, Jan 20: The India and England cricket teams buses were stranded for almost one and a half hours en route to the team hotel from the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Airport here on Friday (January 20).

A traffic snarl at Maa flyover on the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass due to the Bengal Global Business Summit was the reason for the team buses getting delayed. Both the teams are staying at the Taj Bengal hotel.

Indian captain Virat Kohli is seated in the team bus in Kolkata on Friday (January 20)
India play England in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. The Virat Kohli-led side have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Meanwhile, the Eden pitch is likely to be bereft of any grass, allowing batsmen to score heavily.

It was learnt that Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly had asked curator Sujan Mukherjee to remove any layer of grass on the pitch.

IANS

Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2017, 19:54 [IST]
