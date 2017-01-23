India-England T20Is: Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin rested

Bengaluru, Jan 23: Keeping in mind the home Test series against Bangladesh and Australia, the selectors have rested spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja from the 3-match T20I rubber against England.

Last night (January 22), in Kolkata, India were defeated by England by 5 runs in the 3rd ODI. However, the hosts claimed the 3-match series 2-1.



Both Ashwin and Jadeja were part of the team in yesterday's game at the Eden Gardens.

Today (January 23), the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) senior selection committee, headed by MSK Prasad, decided to rest the duo from T20Is after consulting the team management.

Amit Mishra and Parvez Rasool have been included in the squad in place of Ashwin and Jadeja. The T20I series starts in Kanpur on Thursday (January 26).

"The All-India Senior Selection committee in consultation with Team India management has decided to rest spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja from the Paytm T20I series against England.

"Amit Mishra and Parvez Rasool will replace Ashwin and Jadeja, with the 1st match to be played on January 26th at Kanpur," a media advisory from BCCI said on Monday.

Next month, India will host Bangladesh in a one-off Test in Hyderabad. After this contest, the hosts play Australia in 4 Tests. In order to manage the workload of both Ashwin and Jadeja for the five-day matches, the selectors have given them rest from the shortest format.

OneIndia News