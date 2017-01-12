India-England series: Virat Kohli sets sights on No. 1 spot in ODI rankings

New Delhi, Jan 12: Team India's newly-appointed ODI and T20I skipper Virat Kohli will be eyeing to top the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen when his side locks horns with England in the three-match series, starting January 15.

Kohli, the Run Machine, would be looking to close in on top-ranked South African AB de Villiers as he trails behind his idol by 13 points.



With the kind of form the 28-year-old has been in, there is a high possibility that the Indian dasher will bridge the gap between him and De Villiers.

Meanwhile, hosts (India) will also be aiming to narrow the gap with second-ranked Proteas when the third-ranked side take on fifth-ranked England.

Kohli will be facing stiff competition from Australia opener David Warner. Warner destroyed Pakistan's bowling in Sydney Test and is ranked third -- just two points behind Kohli in ODI table.

The explosive left-handed opener from Australia is ready to explode against Pakistan in the ODI series.

Rohit Sharma, the only other Indian batsman in the top 10, is not a part of the side for England series. Sharma (9th ranked) was injured during ODI series against New Zealand and is recuperating after undergoing a surgery.

England's Joe Root is seventh, whereas Pakistan's highest-ranked batsman is Babar Azam in 15th position.

New Zealand's number-one ranked Trent Boult tops the ODI rankings with 718 points while Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is the highest-ranked for the side. He trails Boult by 13 points.

There is no Indian bowler in the top 10 ODI rankings though.

England's Adil Rashid will start in fifth position, Amit Mishra will begin in 12th spot and 39th-ranked Wahab Riaz of Pakistan is his side's highest-ranked bowler.

Top 5 batsmen in ODI rankings (as on Jan 12):

1. AB de Villiers 861 points (South Africa)

2. Virat Kohli 848 points (India)

3. David Warner 846 points (Australia)

4. Quinton de Kock 779 points (South Africa)

5. Kane Williamson 770 points (New Zealand)

Top 5 bowlers in ODI rankings (as on Jan 12):

1. Trent Boult 718 points (New Zealand)

2. Imran Tahir 712 points (South Africa)

3. Sunil Narin 711 points (West Indies)

4. Mitchell Starc 705 points (Australia)

5. Abdul Rashid 655 points (England)

OneIndia News

(With inputs from agencies)