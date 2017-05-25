Sachin: A Billion Dreams: India cricketers salute 'God of cricket' after watching his biopic

Mumbai, May 25: Team India attended the special screening of Sachin Tendulkar's much-awaited movie 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' before leaving for England to take part in the Champions Trophy 2017 on Wednesday (May 24).
The cricketers became a part of the memorable occasion in Mumbai and were enthralled by watching their idol's life and works.
Watching the movie, which is a docudrama, the cricketers walked down the memory lanes as many of them have shared the dressing room with the 'God of cricket'.
While there were others who grew up watching the legendary India cricketer play and carry the burden of billions of fans for more than two decades.
Cricketers picked up their favourite moments from the biopic and hailed Sachin for his illustrious career.
This is what Indian cricketers had to say after watching Sachin on silver screen:
MS Dhoni
"There are many inspiring things for youngsters to see. It's not just about having talent, it's the hard-work that goes through. I think it's all about what all he had to put in, what all he had to sacrifice, the people who supported him. It's all about the phenomena that we call Sachin. It's a pleasure watching it, don't miss it."
"It's interesting to get comments from people who were close to him, like family members and friends," said MS Dhoni after watching the movie.
Yuvraj Singh
"I think it was fantastic. Very moving. It's about Sachin Tendulkar. It reminded us of our World Cup victory which was very special and beautiful. It'll always remain in our heart," said Yuvraj Singh.
Virat Kohli
This is how India captain Virat Kohli reacted after watching the movie.
KL Rahul
This is what KL Rahul had to say after watching Sachin's life on celluloid.
Shikhar Dhawan
This is how India opener Shikhar Dhawan reacted after screening of Sachin: A Billion Dreams.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Revived some inexplicable memories today, said India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Ajinkya Rahane
India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane reacted on Twitter in this way.
British director, James Erskine has directed the movie which highlights the life of the living legend of Indian cricket.
Oscar and Grammy awards winning Indian music director A.R. Rahman has composed the music for the movie.
The film will release world wide on May 26.
OneIndia News