Sachin: A Billion Dreams: India cricketers salute 'God of cricket' after watching his biopic

Mumbai, May 25: Team India attended the special screening of Sachin Tendulkar's much-awaited movie 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' before leaving for England to take part in the Champions Trophy 2017 on Wednesday (May 24).

India cricketers attend screening of Sachin's biopic

The cricketers became a part of the memorable occasion in Mumbai and were enthralled by watching their idol's life and works.

Watching the movie, which is a docudrama, the cricketers walked down the memory lanes as many of them have shared the dressing room with the 'God of cricket'.

While there were others who grew up watching the legendary India cricketer play and carry the burden of billions of fans for more than two decades.

Cricketers picked up their favourite moments from the biopic and hailed Sachin for his illustrious career.

This is what Indian cricketers had to say after watching Sachin on silver screen:

British director, James Erskine has directed the movie which highlights the life of the living legend of Indian cricket.

Oscar and Grammy awards winning Indian music director A.R. Rahman has composed the music for the movie.

The film will release world wide on May 26.

OneIndia News