Team India coach to be selected on July 10: Sourav Ganguly

Kolkata, July 1: The interview to select the next India coach will be held on July 10 in Mumbai, former India captain Sourav Ganguly who is also part of the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) said here on Saturday (July 1).

"The interview will be held on the 10th of this month in Mumbai," Ganguly told reporters on the sidelines of a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) meeting.

Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, Richard Pybus, Dodda Ganesh, Ravi Shastri and Venkatesh Prasad have applied for the post vacated by Anil Kumble last month.

IANS