India coach job: Ravi Shastri Vs Proven foreigners

Bengaluru, July 4: After officially applying for Team India's head coach job, Ravi Shastri is the clear frontrunner in everybody's book. His successful previous stints with the Indian team as coach/director and the rapport he shares with the players have only made his case stronger. However, there are other worthy contenders with proven track record from around the world and the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, will have to give them a serious audience on July 10.

OneIndia takes a quick look at some of the experienced foreign names and gathers the prevalent opinion about them.

Tom Moody

The Australian is easily the most qualified among the candidates. He is a two-time World Cup winner (1987 and 1999). Post retirement, he took up coaching and found success in equal measure in the behind-the-scene role. His finest moment came when he orchaestrated Sri Lanka's march to the World Cup final in 2007 and in the IPL he guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to title in 2016.

Player talk

"He has immense knowledge about the game, acquired from a long international career. Besides, he's a fine motivator and gives the players their space" - Tillakaratne Dilshan (former Sri Lanka player)

Official view

"Moody has a proven track record as a coach. He is more of a behind-the-curtain man too and knows the Indian players up close through his IPL stint. He has the perfect CV and this could be a close showdown between him, Shastri and Sehwag."

Phil Simmons

The former West Indian all-rounder too has a fine record as coach. His coaching career started in 2004 with Zimbabwe and had subsequent stints with Ireland, which was the longest - eight years, and the West Indies. His moment under the sun came when he masterminded the Caribbeans World T20 title win in 2016. However, he had unpleasant end to his time with Zimbabwe and the West Indies.

Player talk

"Simmons has a fine way with young players as he can motivate them to reach bigger heights. It was the hallmark of his coaching stint with Ireland and under him so many players came up and Ireland became a cricketing force." - Kevin O'Brien (Ireland player)

Official view

"No doubt, Simmons had impressive results with Ireland and the West Indies. But the CAC may consider the fact that some of his stints had an undesired end. And we need a settled combination (team+coach) ahead of the World Cup, less than two years away."

Richard Pybus

The South African's champagne moment was Pakistan's run to the 1999 World Cup final in England. He has also coached Bangladesh for a year. Pybus anchored Middlesex in the English county and Titans and Cape Cobras in the SA domestic circuit, winning nine titles across six seasons.

Player talk

"Pybus was a fine character and kept the team in good spirit during that tournament. He worked well around big names like Wasim, Waqar, Inzamam and Saeed Anwar. He's a good man manager." - Moin Khan (former Pakistan player)

Official view

"He is an eligible candidate. But he has not coached an international team for a while and as we heard he is also interested in coaching South Africa after their current coach (Russel Domingo) moves on after the England series. So, CAC has to think of all these aspects."

OneIndia News