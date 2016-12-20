Test series win against England after 9 years: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag hail Team India

Chennai, Dec 20: All-round India produced another clinical performance as they defeated England by an innings and 75 runs in the fifth and the final Test to bag the five-match series 4-0.

Match scorecard; Photos

The Virat Kohli-led side thus lifted the Anthony De Mello trophy and also registered their best ever win against England after 1993.



RA Jadeja

KK Nair

Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by an innings and 75 runs Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by an innings and 75 runs

Ravindra Jadeja and Karun Nair starred for the home side as India outclassed visitors to finish 2016 campaign with another convincing win.

Jadeja produced his career best bowling performance in the match by grabbing 10 wickets, including 7/48 in the second innings. While 25-year-old Karun Nair slammed his maiden Test triple in his third game to become only the second India player to achieve this feat.

(Virat Kohli-led India set new Test record with win in Chennai)

The 25-year-old Nair from Karnataka blasted 32 fours and four sixes en route his triple ton as hosts took a lead of 282 runs against England.

This was India's highest score against any opponent surpassing the previous best of 726/9 declared against Sri Lanka in 2009.

It was a complete team effort as India defeated England despite losing the toss and the hosts posting a total of 400-plus in the first innings.

Last time when India defeated the English side in a Test series was way back in 2007 when they claimed series 1-0 in England.

This is how fans and cricket experts congratulated Virat Kohli led Team on winning the match as well as series:

OneIndia News