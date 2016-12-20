Test series win against England after 9 years: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag hail Team India

Last time when India defeated the English side in a Test series was way back in 2007 when they claimed series 1-0 in England.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Chennai, Dec 20: All-round India produced another clinical performance as they defeated England by an innings and 75 runs in the fifth and the final Test to bag the five-match series 4-0.

Match scorecard; Photos

The Virat Kohli-led side thus lifted the Anthony De Mello trophy and also registered their best ever win against England after 1993.

India clinch Test series against England after 9 years: Twitterati hail Team India
Image source: Twitter

Ravindra Jadeja and Karun Nair starred for the home side as India outclassed visitors to finish 2016 campaign with another convincing win.

Jadeja produced his career best bowling performance in the match by grabbing 10 wickets, including 7/48 in the second innings. While 25-year-old Karun Nair slammed his maiden Test triple in his third game to become only the second India player to achieve this feat.

(Virat Kohli-led India set new Test record with win in Chennai)

The 25-year-old Nair from Karnataka blasted 32 fours and four sixes en route his triple ton as hosts took a lead of 282 runs against England.

This was India's highest score against any opponent surpassing the previous best of 726/9 declared against Sri Lanka in 2009.

It was a complete team effort as India defeated England despite losing the toss and the hosts posting a total of 400-plus in the first innings.

Last time when India defeated the English side in a Test series was way back in 2007 when they claimed series 1-0 in England.

This is how fans and cricket experts congratulated Virat Kohli led Team on winning the match as well as series:

Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag hailed Ravindra Jadeja (Jaddu) for his brilliant bowling performance. 

VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman congratulated the team for series win over England. 

Aakash Chopra

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra hails India's win.

Mohammed Kaif

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif lauds Coach Anil Kumble's role in team's success.

Sachin Tendulkar

This is how former India captain Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Indian team for the series win. 

Sanjay Manjrekar

This is how former India cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar lauded India/ 

Mohandas Menon

This is among India's best series wins.

Ayaz Memon

This is how Ayaz Memon hailed Team India's incredible win. 

OneIndia News

Read more about:

cricket, test cricket, team india, england tour of india 2016 17, virat kohli, ravindra jadeja, r ashwin, karun nair

Story first published: Tuesday, December 20, 2016, 17:33 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 20, 2016
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 