India captain Virat Kohli receives Rs 44 crore from BCCI

Bengaluru, June 8: India captain Virat Kohli has received payments of over Rs 44 crore from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The Indian cricket board has put out the details of money paid to cricketers, commentators, state associations and others on its website.

BCCI has paid Indian cricketers in the month of May. Kohli has received payments for playing Tests, ODIs and also got taxfree portion of share of gross revenue to international tournaments.

Besides these, the skipper was paid his retainership fees, portions of ICC prize money and BCCI cash reward for various series wins.

Kohli is currently leading India in the ICC Champions Trophy 50-over tournament in England and Wales.

Details of payments made to Kohli by BCCI in the month of May 2017

May 12 - Rs 2,811,178 - Tax free portion of ICC Test Ranking Prize money received from ICC

May 12 - Rs 6,882,353 - Tax free portion of cash reward as announced by BCCI

May 15 - Rs 4,050,000 - 90% Portion of taxfree retainership fees for October to December 2016

May 15 - Rs 4,050,000 - 90% Portion of taxfree retainership fees for Jan to March 2017

May 15 - Rs 4,725,000 - Match fees for Australia tour to India 2017 (4-Test series)

May 15 - Rs 6,750,000 - Match fees for New Zealand tour to India (3-Test and 5-ODI series) 2016

May 15 - Rs 6,750,000 - Match fees for England tour to India (5-Test series) 2016

May 16 - Rs 8,307,385 - Taxfree portion of Share of Gross Revenue to International Tournaments for FY 2015-2016

Total - Rs 44,325,916

