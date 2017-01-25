India captain Virat Kohli chosen for Padma Shri award

New Delhi, Jan 25: India's captain Virat Kohli was today (January 25) chosen for the Padma Shri award, country's 4th highest civilian honour.

The 28-year-old Kohli has made it to the list of 75 Padma Shri award winners this year. The awardees list was announced on Wednesday by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Kohli is one of the 8 sports persons to be conferred with Padma Shri this year.



Kohli, who recently took charge as the Indian limited overs' skipper, led the team to a 2-1 ODI series success against England on Sunday (January 22). As a batsman, Kohli enjoyed a great year of 2016.

Kohli joins Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman, Yuvraj Singh and other cricketers in the prestigious Padma Shri awardees list.

"Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in

three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

"The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

"These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President of India has approved conferment of Padma Awards to 89 persons.

"The list comprises of 7 Padma Vibhushan, 7 Padma Bhushan and 75 Padma Shri

Awardees. 19 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 5 persons from the category of foreigners, NRIs, PIOs and 6 Posthumous awardees," MHA said.

Padma Shri Award Winners in Sports category for the year 2017

1. Virat Kohli (Cricket)

2. Shekar Naik (Blind Cricket)

3. Vikas Gowda (Discus Throw)

4. Deepa Malik (Para Athletics)

5. Mariyappan Thangavelu (Para Athletics)

6. Dipa Karmakar (Gymnastics)

7. PR Sreejesh (Hockey)

8. Sakshi Malik (Wrestling)

