India-Australia Test series: Sriram Sridharan to be Australia's spin consultant

New Delhi, Jan 17: Cricket Australia have on Monday (Jan 16) confirmed former India One-Day International (ODI) player Sriram Sridharan will join the coaching staff for the Australia's tour of India as a spin consultant.

Full schedule of India-Australia Test series (February 23 to March 29, 2017)

Sridharan, who played eight ODIs for India, has been involved in the Australian coaching system for some time, having last assisted the men's team on the Qantas tour of Sri Lanka in July 2016, as well as the ICC World Twenty20 in India earlier in that year.

Speaking on the appointment, Cricket Australia's Executive General Manager Team Performance, Pat Howard, said it was good to have consistency in the spin consultant role.

"Sri has worked with us on a number of occasions now all across our pathway system and he is currently in Dubai with our Under-16 team providing his expertise on sub-continental conditions.

(Australia announce 16-man Test squad for India tour)

"He knows our players very well and has a wealth of knowledge on the conditions that our players will face in India."

Sridharan said he was excited at the prospect of working with the Australian team again.

"As always, I consider it a great honour to be given the opportunity to work with the Australian Men's Team once again. I really look forward to adding value and contributing to a winning cause, against a quality opposition.

"India is regarded as one of the toughest places to tour as a Test playing nation and I am looking forward to the challenge."

Sridharan will travel to Dubai with the early departure of players on January 29 to train at the ICC Academy.

OneIndia News