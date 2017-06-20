India at Women's World Cup 2017: Squad, Venues, Schedule

London, June 20: Indian Women's national team is all set to start their campaign in the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup 2017 in England and Wales.

The team is led by an inspirational captain in Mithali Raj, who recently became the third player to lead her team in 100 ODIs.

India are currently ranked fourth in ODI rankings. Team India qualified for the ICC World Cup by qualifying into super six stage. Indian eves even defeated South Africa in the final which went turned out to be a last-ball thriller.

Indian eves have won 16 out of their last 17 games and are, therefore, one of the contenders for the semi-finals.

India's batting will primarily revolve around their experienced skipper Mithali Raj, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the ICC rankings. Harmanpreet Kaur will be another big star in the side to strengthen the middle-order.

While the bowling department will be spearheaded veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, the highest wicket-taker in ODI history.

Team India's performance in the recent past has been phenomenal. They comprehensively won their last four ODI series, first whitewashing Sri Lanka and the West Indies at home and then beating South Africa in the finals of the qualifier as well as the quadrangular series.

All the teams will play 7 games each in the league stage. Top four teams from the league stage will face each other in the semi-finals.

Here's the India Squad for ICC Women's WC 2017:

Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Poonam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht, Sushma Verma (wk), Mansi Joshi, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Nuzhat Parween (wk).

Schedule and Venues:

24 June: India Women Vs England Women in Derby at 3 PM (IST)

29 June: India Women Vs West Indies Women in Taunton at 3 PM (IST)

2 July: India Women Vs Pakistan Women in Derby at 3 PM (IST)

5 July: India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women in Derby at 3 PM (IST)

8 July: India Women Vs South Africa Women in Leicester at 3 PM (IST)

12 July: India Women Vs Australia Women in Bristol at 3 PM (IST)

15 July: India Women v New Zealand Women in Derby at 3 PM (IST)

July 18: Semi-Final 1

July 20: Semi-Final 2

July 23: Final

