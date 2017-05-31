India at Champions Trophy 2017: Schedule, squad, venues, TV information

London, May 31: The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 begins tomorrow (June 1) in England. The hosts face Bangladesh in the 50-over tournament opener. India, the defending champions, enter the contest on Sunday (June 4).
India's opening game is against Pakistan at Edgbaston. They are in Group B with South Africa and Sri Lanka being the other two sides. (Full list of broadcasters)
Here is all you need to know about India's campaign at CT 17
Squad
1. Virat Kohli (captain)
2. Rohit Sharma
3. Ajinkya Rahane
4. Shikhar Dhawan
5. Kedar Jadhav
6. Yuvraj Singh
7. Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper)
8. Hardik Pandya
9. Ravindra Jadeja
10. Ravichandran Ashwin
11. Umesh Yadav
12. Mohammed Shami
13. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
14. Jasprit Bumrah
15. Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper)
Schedule (Group stage)
Group A: Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand
Group B: India, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka
Vs Pakistan - June 4 (Sunday) - Edgbaston - 3 PM IST
Vs Sri Lanka - June 8 (Thursday) - The Oval - 3 PM IST
Vs South Africa - June 11 (Sunday) - The Oval - 3 PM IST
Note: Top 2 sides from Group A and B will qualify for the semi-finals (June 14, 15 - 3 PM IST). The final is on June 18 (3 PM IST)
TV channels and Live streaming information
Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD3, Star Sports Tamil, Hotstar.com
India's record at Champions Trophy
1998 - Semi-finalists
2000 - Finalists
2002 - Joint winners with Sri Lanka (Final abandoned due to rain)
2004 - League phase
2006 - League phase
2009 - League phase
2013 - Champions
OneIndia News