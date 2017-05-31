India at Champions Trophy 2017: Schedule, squad, venues, TV information

London, May 31: The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 begins tomorrow (June 1) in England. The hosts face Bangladesh in the 50-over tournament opener. India, the defending champions, enter the contest on Sunday (June 4).

India's opening game is against Pakistan at Edgbaston. They are in Group B with South Africa and Sri Lanka being the other two sides. (Full list of broadcasters)

Here is all you need to know about India's campaign at CT 17

Squad

1. Virat Kohli (captain)

2. Rohit Sharma

3. Ajinkya Rahane

4. Shikhar Dhawan

5. Kedar Jadhav

6. Yuvraj Singh

7. Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper)

8. Hardik Pandya

9. Ravindra Jadeja

10. Ravichandran Ashwin

11. Umesh Yadav

12. Mohammed Shami

13. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

14. Jasprit Bumrah

15. Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper)

Schedule (Group stage)

Group A: Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand

Group B: India, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka

Vs Pakistan - June 4 (Sunday) - Edgbaston - 3 PM IST

Vs Sri Lanka - June 8 (Thursday) - The Oval - 3 PM IST

Vs South Africa - June 11 (Sunday) - The Oval - 3 PM IST

Note: Top 2 sides from Group A and B will qualify for the semi-finals (June 14, 15 - 3 PM IST). The final is on June 18 (3 PM IST)

TV channels and Live streaming information

Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD3, Star Sports Tamil, Hotstar.com

India's record at Champions Trophy

1998 - Semi-finalists

2000 - Finalists

2002 - Joint winners with Sri Lanka (Final abandoned due to rain)

2004 - League phase

2006 - League phase

2009 - League phase

2013 - Champions

