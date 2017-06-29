India ‘A’ teams for South Africa tour announced; Manish Pandey, Karun Nair named captains

New Delhi, June 29: The Boar of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has selected India A squads for the upcoming tour of South Africa in July-August where they will play one-day and four-day matches.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Thursday (June 29) to select the India 'A' teams for the upcoming India 'A' tour of South Africa, 2017.

India 'A' will play a one-day tri-series involving Australia 'A' and South Africa 'A' followed by two four-day matches against the hosts.

India cricketers Karun Nair has been named the captain of India A Test squad while Manish Pandey will be leading the one-day team. This possibly means that both these cricketers will not be a part of the Indian team touring for Sri Lanka.

The teams are as follows:

One-day Team:

Mandeep Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey (Captain), Deepak Hooda, Karun Nair, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Vijay Shankar, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jayant Yadav, Basil Thampi, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Siddarth Kaul.

Test Team:

PK Panchal, Abhinav Mukund, Shreyas Iyer, Ankit Bawne, Karun Nair (Captain), Sudip Chatterjee, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Jayant Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Aniket Choudhary, Ankit Rajpoot.

Here are the complete fixtures of India 'A' tour of South Africa, 2017:

S.No Date Match Venue 1st OD July 26 India 'A' vs Australia 'A' Groenkloof 2nd OD July 28 South Africa 'A' vs India 'A' Tukkies 3rd OD July 30 South Africa 'A' vs Australia 'A' Groenkloof 4th OD Aug 1 India 'A' vs Australia 'A' Tukkies 5th OD Aug 3 South Africa 'A' vs India 'A' Groenkloof 6th OD Aug 5 South Africa 'A' vs Australia 'A' Groenkloof Final Aug 8 TBC vs TBC Tukkies

Test:

1st Four-day match Aug 12-15 South Africa 'A' vs India 'A' Benoni

2nd Four-day match Aug 19-22 South Africa 'A' vs India 'A' Senwes Park

