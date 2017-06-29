India ‘A’ teams for South Africa tour announced; Manish Pandey, Karun Nair named captains

Posted By:
New Delhi, June 29: The Boar of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has selected India A squads for the upcoming tour of South Africa in July-August where they will play one-day and four-day matches.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Thursday (June 29) to select the India 'A' teams for the upcoming India 'A' tour of South Africa, 2017.

India 'A' will play a one-day tri-series involving Australia 'A' and South Africa 'A' followed by two four-day matches against the hosts.

India cricketers Karun Nair has been named the captain of India A Test squad while Manish Pandey will be leading the one-day team. This possibly means that both these cricketers will not be a part of the Indian team touring for Sri Lanka.

The teams are as follows:

One-day Team:

Mandeep Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey (Captain), Deepak Hooda, Karun Nair, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Vijay Shankar, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jayant Yadav, Basil Thampi, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Siddarth Kaul.

Test Team:

PK Panchal, Abhinav Mukund, Shreyas Iyer, Ankit Bawne, Karun Nair (Captain), Sudip Chatterjee, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Jayant Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Aniket Choudhary, Ankit Rajpoot.

Here are the complete fixtures of India 'A' tour of South Africa, 2017:

S.No   Date   Match   Venue 
1st OD    July 26    India 'A' vs Australia 'A'   Groenkloof 
2nd OD    July 28  South Africa 'A' vs India 'A'    Tukkies
3rd OD  July 30  South Africa 'A' vs Australia 'A'   Groenkloof
4th OD   Aug 1  India 'A' vs Australia 'A'  Tukkies
5th OD   Aug 3  South Africa 'A' vs India 'A'  Groenkloof
6th OD   Aug 5  South Africa 'A' vs Australia 'A'  Groenkloof
 Final   Aug 8   TBC vs TBC  Tukkies

Test:

1st Four-day match    Aug 12-15    South Africa 'A' vs India 'A'    Benoni

2nd Four-day match   Aug 19-22    South Africa 'A' vs India 'A'    Senwes Park

Story first published: Thursday, June 29, 2017, 10:35 [IST]
