MS Dhoni loses toss in last match as captain

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, in his last match as captain of an Indian side, lost the toss against England in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 10: In his last match as captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni lost the toss against England here at the Brabourne Stadium today (January 10). (Dhoni's message to his fans)

Dhoni, who is leading India A in the one-day warm-up match against England, walked out to the toss to a huge reception from the crowd. England skipperEoin Morgan called it right and opted to field first. 

The 35-year-old Dhoni, last Wednesday (January 4), decided to step down from India captaincy. Virat Kohli will now lead India in all three formats.

Ahead of the three-match One Day International series, which starts in Pune on January 15 (Sunday), England will play 2 warm-up games. Dhoni will lead today and Ajinkya Rahane will be at the helm for the second game at the same venue on January 12.

Before the match, Dhoni was felicitated by the Cricket Club of India (CCI) for his contribution to Indian cricket.

Dhoni, who took charge as India's captain in 2007, is the most successful skipper in country's history in all three formats.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2017, 13:18 [IST]
