MS Dhoni loses toss in last match as captain

Mumbai, Jan 10: In his last match as captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni lost the toss against England here at the Brabourne Stadium today (January 10). (Dhoni's message to his fans)

Dhoni, who is leading India A in the one-day warm-up match against England, walked out to the toss to a huge reception from the crowd. England skipperEoin Morgan called it right and opted to field first.



The 35-year-old Dhoni, last Wednesday (January 4), decided to step down from India captaincy. Virat Kohli will now lead India in all three formats.

England have won the toss and have elected to field first against India A pic.twitter.com/1pU8ZyikM9 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2017

Ahead of the three-match One Day International series, which starts in Pune on January 15 (Sunday), England will play 2 warm-up games. Dhoni will lead today and Ajinkya Rahane will be at the helm for the second game at the same venue on January 12.

Before the match, Dhoni was felicitated by the Cricket Club of India (CCI) for his contribution to Indian cricket.

The Cricket Club of India felicitates @msdhoni for his contribution to Indian Cricket as Captain of #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Op08ywQtwv — BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2017

Dhoni, who took charge as India's captain in 2007, is the most successful skipper in country's history in all three formats.

