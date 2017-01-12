2nd warm-up one-day: England win toss, opt to bat against India A

Mumbai, Jan 12: England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss in the second warm-up one day match and elected to bat first against Ajinkya Rahane-led India A on Thursday (Jan 12) at the Brabourne Stadium, here.

Match scorecard

The visitors have left out Liam Dawson and Sam Billings, who were the match winners in the previous practice match, and included Jonny Bairstow and Liam Plunkett in their 12-member line-up.



AM Rahane

EJG Morgan

Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by 8 wickets Profile

Gallery

All England Players Recent Match Played: Pakistan won by 9 wickets

Promising young batsman Rishabh Pant is included in the Indian XI alongside his under-19 skipper Ishan Kishan.

Panth, who played an important role in India's runners-up campaign at the U-19 World Cup in 2016, has made rapid strides to be selected selected in the T20 squad for the England series.

Update: England have the toss and elected to bat first in the second warm-up match at CCI, Mumbai. #IndAvEng pic.twitter.com/WnoSDoYwgD — BCCI (@BCCI) January 12, 2017

The spotlight will also be shared by another promising player Kishan. The Jharkhand player led India at the Under-19 World Cup in 2016 in Bangladesh where they lost to the West Indies in the final. He has produced some fine knocks in the domestic circuit which caught the attention of the selectors.

Confirmed line-ups for today's match. We get underway at 4.30am (GMT). #IndAvEng pic.twitter.com/NK9WUuX8sl — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 12, 2017

Among others, focus will also be on veteran Suresh Raina, who is making a comeback after a long hiatus and all-rounders Parvez Rasool, Vinay Kumar. All three players will be aiming to hit the right note ahead of the England series.

Youngsters Deepak Hooda and Vijay Shankar have also been included in the Playing XI. The bowling unit will be spearheaded by experienced pacer Ashoke Dinda and Kumar along with Pradeep Sangwan and off-spinner Rasool.

.@englandcricket win the toss and have elected to bat first. #IndAvEng pic.twitter.com/heSqIqzFdH — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 12, 2017

For England, everything went good in the first practice game, which they won by three wickets in Mumbai. The visitors would be expecting another all-round performance ahead of the first ODI against India, which starts on Jan 15 at Pune.

Squads

India A: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rishabh Pant, Suresh Raina, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Sheldon Jackson, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Parvez Rasool, Vinay Kumar, Pradeep Sangwan, Ashok Dinda.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey and Chris Woakes.

OneIndia News