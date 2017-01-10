In his last match as Indian captain, MS Dhoni has a message for his fans

Mumbai, Jan 10: In his last game as captain of an Indian side, Mahendra Singh Dhoni today (January 10) thanked his fans for the "love" they have shown him since 2007.

At the Brabourne Stadium, on a hot and humid Tuesday afternoon, thousands of fans made their way to the venue to watch Dhoni. The entry to the ground was free and Dhoni's supporters came in.



The 35-year-old Dhoni walked out to the toss to a huge reception. It was a warm-up match between India A and England but for the fans it was all about Dhoni. He lost the toss and England skipper Eoin Morgan opted to field first.

After the toss Dhoni was asked about the fans and he said, "Thanks to all of them. They have been behind me for a long time since 2007. Good for them to turn up (in large numbers). The fact that they have turned up for a warm-up game shows they love me. It is a good feeling. At the end of day you want fans to love you."

Last Wednesday (January 4), Dhoni stepped down as India's limited overs captain. Virat Kohli took charge as the new leader.

Prior to the start of the match, Dhoni was felicitated by the Cricket Club of India (CCI) for his contribution to Indian cricket. Dhoni is the most successful Indian captain in all three formats.

