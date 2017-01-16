Impossible to break Sachin Tendulkar's 100 hundreds record: Virat Kohli

Bengaluru, Jan 16: He might have bettered another record by Sachin Tendulkar but Virat Kohli feels it is "impossible" to match the batting legend's achievements on the cricket field.

Last night (January 15), Kohli broke Tendulkar's record for most hundreds in a successful ODI run chase. The Indian captain hit 122, his 15th three-figure mark in a winning cause batting second.



Thanks to Kohli and Kedar Jadhav's (120) tons, India defeated England by 3 wickets, overhauling the visitors' mammoth 350, in the 1st ODI.

Being the best batsman across all formats at the moment, Kohli is being compared to Tendulkar. But he has again dismissed such parallels saying he might not play for that long as Tendulkar and some of his records, like 100 hundreds, are not possible to break.

"It is really difficult what he (Tendulkar) has been able to achieve. I might not play for that long (24 years) because it is really difficult with the amount of cricket we play nowadays and all that stuff," Kohli told former England captain Nasser Hussain in an interview posted on the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) website.

Kohli was replying to a question from Hussain on how Tendulkar had carried the hopes of Indian cricket and was it his turn to do the same with him already being a "global icon".

Kohli, who has so far scored an amazing 42 international centuries (27 in ODIs, 15 in Tests), said he just wants to give his 100 per cent and ensure Indian cricket stays on top.

"But, yes, till the time I play I want to take up that responsibility and carry Indian cricket forward and make a difference. You must leave the game in a better space, place when you leave, when you stop playing the game. That is what I think of on a daily basis.

"What he has left behind is almost impossible to achieve. 100 hundreds is something that looks so far fetched for any batsman playing the game today. All I can say is I will give my very best to make sure that Indian cricket stays on top till the last day I play this game," he said.

