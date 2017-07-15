Women's World Cup: New Zealand win toss, elect to field against India

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Derby, July 15: New Zealand captain Suzie Bates won the toss and elected to field first against India in the match 27 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017.

World Cup Special Site; Schedule; Points Table

It is a virtual knock out match for both sides as the winner of this match will progress to the semi-finals. India have 8 points from 6 matches while New Zealand have 7. England, Australia and South Africa have already qualified for the last four.

Mithali Raj (left) and Suzie Bates during toss (Image courtesy: Cricket World Cup Twitter handle)
Mithali Raj (left) and Suzie Bates during toss (Image courtesy: Cricket World Cup Twitter handle)

India who had a dream start to their campaign winning 4 out of first 4 matches have struggled in their last two games against South Africa and Australia.

ICC Women World Cup : India vs NZ, Toss Update | Oneindia News

While the India eves experienced a major batting collapse against South Africa, their bowling department failed against Australia as they could not defend 226 runs.

A lot will depend on captain Mithali and openers Poonam Raut and Smriti Mandhana. India need Mandhana to regain her form today against the White Ferns.

Playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Raut, Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma (wicketkeeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

New Zealand: Suzie Bates (captain), Rachel Priest (wicketkeeper), Amy Satterthwaite, Katey Martin, Sophie Devine, Katie Perkins, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

cricket, icc women world cup, new zealand, team india, mithali raj

Story first published: Saturday, July 15, 2017, 14:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 15, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...