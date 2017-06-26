Women's World Cup: Mithali Raj reveals why she was reading a book before her record breaking knock

London, June 26: Indian captain Mithali Raj smashed a brilliant 71 off 84 balls to guide her team to a stirring win against hosts England in their ICC Women's World Cup 2017 opening game.

India scored 281 in 50 overs for the loss of 3 wickets, but images of Raj reading a book just before her coming into the middle to start her innings went viral over social media.

Raj's breezy half-century was her seventh consecutive fifty in international cricket which is a world record. She smashed the previous record of 6 consecutive fifty which was held jointly by Lindsay Reeler, Charlotte Edwards, and Ellyse Perry.

The Indian skipper and right-handed batsman was seen reading a book before coming out to bat at No. 3, which surprised fans.

We caught up with @M_Raj03 to find out what she thinks about her #MithaliRaj emoji and what she was reading before going in to bat today! 📚 pic.twitter.com/2bORKDtYdf — ICC (@ICC) June 24, 2017

Well, the India skipper has finally revealed the reason for her reading a book before batting.

"Since Kindle is not allowed, so I had to borrow books from the fielding coach. He gave me this book by Rumi on 'life's essentials'. So I was just reading that," she revealed, as the image of her reading the book went viral on social media.

"I am into reading a lot and even before getting into batting, I am always with Kindle or books because it calms me down as well as, I don't get those jitters just getting into batting," she added.

Talking about her Twitter emoji, released by the ICC for the World Cup, Mithali said, "It feels great to have an emoji on your name and it's good for women's cricket. It gives importance to women cricketers."

Raj has scored 5852 runs in 178 games and is on course to become the first cricketer to reach 6000 ODI runs in the World Cup.

