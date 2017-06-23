London, June 23: India national cricket team's captain Mithali Raj is all set to play her fourth ICC Women's World Cup.

The inspirational captain and a batting legend, who recently became the third player to lead her team in 100 ODIs, is a no non-sense cricketer.

A testimony to her straight forward attitude was her latest interaction with media persons during the opening dinner and media round-table event ahead of the global ICC tournament.

The Indian skipper slammed a Pakistani journalist for comparing women cricketers with male cricketers.

When asked who is her favourite men's cricketer between India and Pakistan, she was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying, "Do you ask the same question to a male cricketer? Do you ask them who their favourite female cricketer is? I have always been asked who's your favourite cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is."

Raj also pointed out that the Indian women do not receive the same amount of publicity as their male counterparts. However, the BCCI is making efforts to popularise women's cricket as well she added.

"There's a lot of difference because we are not a regular on television. Now the BCCI has made an effort that the last two home series have been televised and social media has improved a lot of it but there is a still a lot of catch-up to do in terms of recognition," said the 34-year-old cricketer.

Raj said the team has benefitted under the guidance of coach Tushar Arothe.

"Men's cricket sets the bar. We are always trying to reach where they set the standard. All of us follow men's cricket because we want at some point that women's cricket would be up there," she said.

Raj is the second highest run scorer in women's international cricket history and only the second woman cricketer to surpass 5,500 run mark.

"All of us at some point have been coached by a male cricketer. I strongly believe that they get a lot of intensity into the training sessions. They are very hard taskmasters.

"I believe that if you are representing your country, your country should get the best of the best. It's nothing to do with women coaches (who) don't have the ability."

