ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Full list of broadcasters

London, June 20: The ICC Women's World Cup 2017 will see unprecedented broadcast coverage as the International Cricket Council today announces the 31 match television and online schedule.
The ICC's commitment to accelerating the growth of the game will, for the first time see every match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 broadcast live around the world.
The event will be available live in 139 countries on television and close to 200 territories via digital platforms marking a turning point in the history of the women's game.
The coverage, produced by ICC TV, will see Spidercam used for the first time ever at Lord's Cricket Ground for the final on July 23.
In addition to the Spidercam and a drone for the final, there will be 30 other cameras covering the final and 9 other matches, including 8 Hawk-Eye ultramotion cameras. A world class commentary panel and a new graphics look will form part of the unique and innovative coverage.
Former England captain Charlotte Edwards will be a new star addition to the commentary panel. The stellar line-up also includes Women's World Cup winners Lisa Sthalekar and Melanie Jones, former India captain Anjum Chopra, alongside Ian Bishop, Sanjay Manjrekar and Simon Doull and experienced broadcasters Alan Wilkins and Alison Mitchell.
ICC's global media rights partner, Star Sports and its licensee broadcasters are providing unprecedented reach to the pinnacle women's cricket event.
In India, all India matches, other key matches and the semi-finals and the final will be shown live on Star Sports, whilst Hotstar will provide live access to all 31 matches.
A full list of broadcasters is here
Match schedule
*Saturday, 24 June - England v India, Derby
Saturday, 24 June - New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Bristol
Sunday, 25 June - Pakistan v South Africa, Leicester
Monday, 26 June - Australia v West Indies, Somerset
Tuesday, 27 June - England v Pakistan, Leicester
*Wednesday, 28 June - South Africa v New Zealand, Derby
Thursday, 29 June - West Indies v India, Somerset
Thursday, 29 June - Sri Lanka v Australia, Bristol
Sunday, 2 July - England v Sri Lanka, Somerset
Sunday, 2 July - Australia v New Zealand, Bristol
*Sunday, 2 July - India v Pakistan, Derby
Sunday, 2 July - South Africa v West Indies, Leicester.
Wednesday, 5 July - England v South Africa, Bristol
*Wednesday, 5 July - Sri Lanka v India, Derby
Wednesday, 5 July - Pakistan v Australia, Leicester
Thursday, 6 July - New Zealand v West Indies, Somerset
Saturday, 8 July - New Zealand v Pakistan, Somerset
Saturday, 8 July - South Africa v India, Leicester
*Sunday, 9 July - England v Australia, Bristol
Sunday, 9 July - West Indies v Sri Lanka, Derby
Tuesday, 11 July - West Indies v Pakistan, Leicester
Wednesday, 12 July - Sri Lanka v South Africa, Somerset.
*Wednesday, 12 July - Australia v India, Bristol
Wednesday, 12 July - England v New Zealand, Derby
Saturday, 15 July - South Africa v Australia, Somerset
*Saturday, 15 July - England v West Indies, Bristol
Saturday, 15 July - India v New Zealand, Derby
Saturday, 15 July - Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Leicester
*Tuesday, 18 July- Semi Final 1
*Wednesday, 19 July- Semi Final 1 (Reserve Day)
Thursday, 20 July - Semi Final 2
*Friday, 21 July- Semi Final 2 (Reserve Day)
*Sunday, 23 July - Final
*Monday, 24 July - Final (Reserve Day)
*Denotes full specification broadcast match
OneIndia News