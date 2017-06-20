ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Full list of broadcasters

London, June 20: The ICC Women's World Cup 2017 will see unprecedented broadcast coverage as the International Cricket Council today announces the 31 match television and online schedule.

Full list of squads for WWC

The ICC's commitment to accelerating the growth of the game will, for the first time see every match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 broadcast live around the world.

The event will be available live in 139 countries on television and close to 200 territories via digital platforms marking a turning point in the history of the women's game.

The coverage, produced by ICC TV, will see Spidercam used for the first time ever at Lord's Cricket Ground for the final on July 23.

In addition to the Spidercam and a drone for the final, there will be 30 other cameras covering the final and 9 other matches, including 8 Hawk-Eye ultramotion cameras. A world class commentary panel and a new graphics look will form part of the unique and innovative coverage.

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards will be a new star addition to the commentary panel. The stellar line-up also includes Women's World Cup winners Lisa Sthalekar and Melanie Jones, former India captain Anjum Chopra, alongside Ian Bishop, Sanjay Manjrekar and Simon Doull and experienced broadcasters Alan Wilkins and Alison Mitchell.

ICC's global media rights partner, Star Sports and its licensee broadcasters are providing unprecedented reach to the pinnacle women's cricket event.

In India, all India matches, other key matches and the semi-finals and the final will be shown live on Star Sports, whilst Hotstar will provide live access to all 31 matches.

A full list of broadcasters is here

Match schedule

*Saturday, 24 June - England v India, Derby

Saturday, 24 June - New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Bristol

Sunday, 25 June - Pakistan v South Africa, Leicester

Monday, 26 June - Australia v West Indies, Somerset

Tuesday, 27 June - England v Pakistan, Leicester

*Wednesday, 28 June - South Africa v New Zealand, Derby

Thursday, 29 June - West Indies v India, Somerset

Thursday, 29 June - Sri Lanka v Australia, Bristol

Sunday, 2 July - England v Sri Lanka, Somerset

Sunday, 2 July - Australia v New Zealand, Bristol

*Sunday, 2 July - India v Pakistan, Derby

Sunday, 2 July - South Africa v West Indies, Leicester.

Wednesday, 5 July - England v South Africa, Bristol

*Wednesday, 5 July - Sri Lanka v India, Derby

Wednesday, 5 July - Pakistan v Australia, Leicester

Thursday, 6 July - New Zealand v West Indies, Somerset

Saturday, 8 July - New Zealand v Pakistan, Somerset

Saturday, 8 July - South Africa v India, Leicester

*Sunday, 9 July - England v Australia, Bristol

Sunday, 9 July - West Indies v Sri Lanka, Derby

Tuesday, 11 July - West Indies v Pakistan, Leicester

Wednesday, 12 July - Sri Lanka v South Africa, Somerset.

*Wednesday, 12 July - Australia v India, Bristol

Wednesday, 12 July - England v New Zealand, Derby

Saturday, 15 July - South Africa v Australia, Somerset

*Saturday, 15 July - England v West Indies, Bristol

Saturday, 15 July - India v New Zealand, Derby

Saturday, 15 July - Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Leicester

*Tuesday, 18 July- Semi Final 1

*Wednesday, 19 July- Semi Final 1 (Reserve Day)

Thursday, 20 July - Semi Final 2

*Friday, 21 July- Semi Final 2 (Reserve Day)

*Sunday, 23 July - Final

*Monday, 24 July - Final (Reserve Day)

*Denotes full specification broadcast match

OneIndia News