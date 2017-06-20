ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Full list of all 8 squads

London, June 20: After successfully hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, England and Wales are all set to host the ICC Women's World Cup 2017, starting June 24.

India at Women's World Cup 2017: Venues, Schedule

Eight teams are going to participate in a month-long 50-over tournament which will conclude on July 23.

Defending champions Australia will be led by Meg Lanning into the ICC Women's World Cup. The Aussies are eyeing to win the tournament for the seventh time.

(History of ICC Women's WC)

It is going to be the fourth ICC Women's World Cup for several players including Katherine Brunt, Jenny Gunn, Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami.

New Zealand's 16-year-old bowler Amelia Kerr will play in her first ICC Women's World Cup, while Australia's Sarah Aley is named for the first time at the age of 32.

(Meet the legends of Women's Cricket)

New Zealand will clash with Sri Lanka, while India will face hosts England in the tournament openers on June 24.

Here are all 8 squads:

Australia: Meg Lanning (C), Sarah Aley, Kristen Beams, Alex Blackwell (VC), Nicole Bolton, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (WK), Jess Johanssen, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Belinda Vakarewa, Elyse Villani, Amanda-Jade Wellintong.

England: Heather Knight (C), Georgia Elwiss, Jenny Gunn, Alex Hartley, Sarah Taylor (WK), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Danielle Hazell, Beth Langston, Laura Marsh, Anya Shrubsole, Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Danielle Wyatt, Lauren Winfield.

India: Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Poonam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht, Sushma Verma (wk), Mansi Joshi, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Nuzhat Parween (wk).

New Zealand: Suzie Bates (C), Erin Bermingham, Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Thamsyn Newton, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu.

Pakistan: Sana Mir (C), Asmavia Iqbal, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Marina Iqbal, Nahida Khan, Nain Abidi, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Yousuf, Sidra Nawaz and Waheeda Akhtar.

South Africa: Dane van Niekerk (C), Trisha Chetty, Moseline Daniels, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Shabnim Ismail, Nadine de Klerk, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Raisibe Ntozhake, Mignon du Preez, Andrie Steyn, Chloe Tryon and Laura Wolvaardt.

Sri Lanka: Inoka Ranaweera (C), Chamari Athapaththu, Chandima Gunaratne, Nipuni Hansika, Ama Kanchana, Eshani Lokusooriya, Harshitha Madhavi, Dilani Manodara, Hasini Perera, Chamari Polgampala, Udeshika Prabodani, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Shashikala Siriwardena, Prasadani Weerakodi and Sripali Weerakkody.

West Indies: Stafanie Taylor (C), Merissa Aguilleira, Reniece Boyce, Shamilia Connell, Shanel Daley, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Akeira Peters, Shakera Selman and Felicia Walters.

OneIndia News