Bengaluru, Dec 22: Offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the lone Indian in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Test Team of the Year 2016 which was announced today (December 22). Ashwin also won the top 2 honours - Cricketer of the year and Test cricketer of the year. (Full list of winners)

ODI Team of the Year 2016; Reason for Kohli's omission from Test team

The annual awards were out on Thursday. England's Alastair Cook is the captain fo the Test Team of the Year. India's star batsman Virat Kohli did not find a place in the Test team but was chosen as the captain of ODI side.



R Ashwin

AN Cook

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by an innings and 75 runs

All England Players Recent Match Played: India won by an innings and 75 runs

Australia's David Warner is the other opening batsman picked to partner Cook. England's Jonny Bairstow is the wicketkeeper. Australian captain Steve Smith is the 12th man.

Former Test stalwarts Rahul Dravid, Gary Kirsten and Kumar Sangakkara selected the sides based on players' performances in the period from 14 September 2015 to 20 September 2016.

Here is the ICC Test Team of the Year 2016 (In batting order)

1. David Warner (Australia)

2. Alastair Cook (England) (Captain)

3. Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

4. Joe Root (England)

5. Adam Voges (Australia)

6. Jonny Bairstow (England) (Wicketkeeper)

7. Ben Stokes (England)

8. Ravichandran Ashwin (India)

9. Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka)

10. Mitchell Starc (Australia)

11. Dale Steyn (South Africa)

12th man - Steve Smith (Australia)

