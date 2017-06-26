ICC T20I rankings: Imad Wasim becomes No. 1 ranked bowler, Jasprit Bumrah attains second spot

London, June 26: Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim has become number-one ranked T20I bowler after leapfrogging South African Imran Tahir.

Tahir lost ground following the conclusion of the series against England.

In the latest ICC T20I Player Rankings for T20I Bowlers, which was updated a day after England beat South Africa 2-1, Tahir has slipped two places after he managed only one wicket in two matches.

His drop to third means Imad has surged to the top for the first time in his career, with India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah rising to second.

In the other major movements in the bowlers' table, South Africa's Chris Morris has vaulted 32 places to 29th, while England's Liam Plunkett has jumped 26 places to 38th.

In the batting table, India's Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch of Australia and Kane Williamson of New Zealand have retained the top three positions.However, AB de Villiers and Jason Roy are the biggest movers following the just-concluded series.

De Villiers, who was the leading run-getter in the series with 146 runs, has returned to the top 20 in 20thposition after rising 12 places, while Roy's series aggregate of 103 runs has helped him achieve a career-high 25th position after jumping 26 places.

There is no change in the top three of the all-rounders' table which is headed by Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh, who is followed by Glenn Maxwell of Australia and Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi.

Meanwhile, in the MRF Tyres ICC T20I Team Rankings, England has moved into outright second position. It had started the series level with Pakistan on 121 points, but has now moved to 123 points to trail number-one ranked New Zealand by two points.

In contrast, South Africa has dropped one point to join Australia on 110 points. However, it is ranked ahead of Australia by a fraction of a point, and occupies the sixth position.

ICC T20I Player Rankings (as on 26 June, after the conclusion of England-South Africa series):

Rank Team Points

1. New Zealand 125

2. England 123 (+2)

3. Pakistan 121

4. India 118

5. West Indies 114

6. South Africa 110 (-1)

7. Australia 110

8. Sri Lanka 95

9. Afghanistan 86

10. Bangladesh 78

OneIndia News