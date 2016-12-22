ICC ODI Team of the Year 2016 announced; Virat Kohli is captain

Bengaluru, Dec 22: India's star batsman Virat Kohli was today (December 22) chosen as the captain of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) One Day International Team of the Year 2016. Ravichandran Ashwin won 2 top awards - Cricketer of the year and Test cricketer of the year. (Full list of winners)

On Thursday, ICC announced the Test and ODI teams of the year 2016 and also the individual awards winners. This is for the first time that Kohli has been picked as the skipper of ICC ODI team. Previously, he was part of the ODI side on two occasions.



Alastair Cook was the skipper of the Test team while Kohli, who has been in great form across all three formats, got the nod for ODIs. (In pictures - All the ICC award winners)

The other Indians to make the side were Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.

Former Test stalwarts Rahul Dravid, Gary Kirsten and Kumar Sangakkara selected the sides based on players' performances in the period from 14 September 2015 to 20 September 2016, ICC said.

Australia's David Warner and Mitchell Starc were the only two players to make it to both ICC Test and ODI teams.

Here is the ICC ODI Team of The Year 2016 (In batting order)

1. David Warner (Australia)

2. Quinton de Kock (South Africa) (Wicketkeeper)

3. Rohit Sharma (India)

4. Virat Kohli (India) (Captain)

5. AB de Villiers (South Africa)

6. Jos Buttler (England)

7. Mitchell Marsh (Australia)

8. Ravindra Jadeja (India)

9. Mitchell Starc (Australia)

10. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

11. Sunil Narine (West Indies)

12th man - Imran Tahir (South Africa)

Presenting the ICC ODI Team of the Year 2016! #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/5rH3XozNIj — ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2016

