ICC ODI Team Rankings: Pakistan move to 6th after CT win, India 3rd

London, June 19: Pakistan have moved to 6th position in the ICC ODI Team Rankings following its triumph at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, and its players have made significant gains in the individual rankings following their 180-run victory over India in the final on Sunday (June 19).

Pakistan have leapfrogged Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to move closer to direct qualification for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, for which host England and the next seven highest-ranked sides as on 30 September will get straight entries.

Pakistan have gained four points to move to 95 points as a result of their wins over higher ranked opponents in the tournament included the one in the final against India and an eight-wicket semi-final victory over England. The rankings system is weighted to reflect the difference in ranking points and Pakistan thus had noteworthy gains.

There were no other changes in the teams standings led by South Africa, although India, England and Bangladesh have all lost a point each.

ICC ODI Team Rankings (as on 19 June, after the ICC Champions Trophy)

(Read as Rank, Team, Points)

1 South Africa 119

2 Australia 117

3 India 116 (-1)

4 England 113 (-1)

5 New Zealand 111

6 Pakistan 95 (+4)

7 Bangladesh 94 (-1)

8 Sri Lanka 93

9 West Indies 77

10 Afghanistan 54

11 Zimbabwe 46

12 Ireland 41

OneIndia News