ICC ODI Rankings: Top 5 bowlers; Trent Boult maintains supremacy

New Delhi, Jan 27: New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has maintained his dominance in latest ICC Players Rankings for ODI Bowlers followed by Australia pacer Mitchell Starc.

Starc gained two slots to reach second position after finishing with nine wickets in the series against Pakistan, which included a haul of four for 42 in Adelaide. The former top-ranked bowler is now only five points behind Boult.

Starc's compatriot Josh Hazlewood also reached a career-best fifth place after gaining five positions with seven wickets in the series against Pakistan.

While England's Chris Woakes has moved into the top 20 after his six wickets against India in the three-match ODI series. No Indian bowler is among top 10. Axar Patel is the highest ranked Indian bowler at 12th spot.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who is the no. 1 Test bowler, ranks 19th in ODI.

Here are top 5 bowlers in ICC ODI Rankings (As on January 27, 2017 after Australia-Pakistan ODI series)

1. Trent Boult The left-arm pacer from New Zealand has maintained his dominance in ODI rankings. Boult has 718 points and an impressive average of 24.68 and an economy of 4.88 in ODIs. 2. Mitchell Starc Another left-arm pacer, this time from Australia, Mitchell Starc gained two slots to reach second position after finishing with nine wickets in the series against Pakistan, which included a haul of four for 42 in Adelaide. With 713 points Starc is closely behind Boult. 3. Imran Tahir With 712 point, the right-arm leg-spinner from South Africa is just one point behind Mitchell Starc at 3rd position. He'll certainly surpass Starc as South Africa play against Sri Lanka in 5 ODIs. 4. Sunil Narine The right-arm off-spinner from West Indies is placed at 4th spot in the ODI rankings. With 711 points, the 'mystery spinner' is just one point behind Tahir. 5. Josh Hazlewood With 672 points, Josh Hazlewood reached a career-best fifth place after gaining five positions with seven wickets in the series against Pakistan.

OneIndia News