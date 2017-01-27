ICC ODI Rankings: Top 5 batsmen; Warner leaves Kohli, de Villiers behind

New Delhi, Jan 27: Australia opener David Warner leapfrogged South Africa's AB de Villiers and India's Virat Kohli to become No.1 in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Player Rankings for ODI Batsmen.

The aggressive left-hander from Australia wrested the top spot after amassing 367 runs in the five-match home series against Pakistan which his side won 4-1.

This is the first occasion when Warner climbed at the top of the ICC ODI table.

Warner, who struck a belligerent 179 off 128 balls to help win the final ODI in Adelaide by 57 runs on Thursday (January 26), is aiming to continue with the superb form that has seen him score six centuries in the last 11 ODIs.

"It is a huge year for one-day cricket with the ICC Champions Trophy later this year and I am hoping I can take my good form into that tournament and help Australia lift the trophy for the third time," said Warner.

Here are top 5 batsmen in ICC ODI Rankings (As on January 27, 2017 after Australia-Pakistan ODI series)

1. David Warner With 880 points, the Australian is now 19 points ahead of second-placed AB de Villiers in the ODI rankings. 2. AB de Villiers The veteran South Africa batsman is at second spot with 861 points. AB de Villiers was out of action for most part of 2016 due to injury. 3. Virat Kohli With 852 points, the Indian skipper is at third place in the ICC rankings. He has slipped one spot after Warner overtook him. 4. Quinton de Kock With 779 points, the South African wicketkeeper batsman is at fourth spot in the ICC ODI rankings. 5. Kane Williamson With 770 points, the New Zealand skipper has maintained his position in the top 5.

OneIndia News