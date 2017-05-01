ICC ODI Rankings: South Africa No. 1; India 3rd after annual update

Dubai, May 1: South Africa and Australia have retained the top two positions on the ICC ODI Team Rankings following the 1 May annual update. India are placed 3rd.

Champions Trophy schedule

Eighth-ranked Pakistan have opened up a nine-point advantage over ninth-ranked the West Indies, which can prove decisive since England plus the next seven highest-ranked sides as on 30 September 2017 will qualify automatically for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

The annual update is carried out to ensure the table continues to reflect teams' recent form with older results being discarded.

As such, the table now reflects all matches from 1 May 2014, with matches played from 1 May 2016 carrying 100 per cent weighting, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a media release on Monday (May 1).

Both Pakistan and ninth-ranked West Indies have dropped points following the update - Pakistan slipping from 90 points to 88 points and the West Indies sliding from 83 points to 79 points. However, Pakistan's pre-update seven-point gap has extended to nine points.

Seventh-ranked Bangladesh and sixth-ranked Sri Lanka have also conceded points.

Bangladesh has surrendered one point and is now on 91 points, but its gap over eighth-ranked Pakistan has increased from two points to three. Sri Lanka, which was sitting pretty on 98 points prior to the annual update, has slid to 93 points to now lead Bangladesh by only two points. However, Sri Lanka leads the West Indies by 14 points.

4 points for South Africa

Meanwhile, number-one ranked South Africa have gained four points following the annual update and is now on 123 points, while world champion and second-ranked Australia has stayed on 118 points.

India, who will defend the ICC Champions Trophy title in the UK in June, have swapped places with World Cup 2015 finalists New Zealand.

Both the sides have gained points following the update but India's five-point gain against New Zealand's increase of three means India are now ranked third on 117 points and New Zealand is fourth on 115 points.

England, which will host the Champions Trophy 2017 and the World Cup 2019, have retained its fifth ranking but has moved up one point to 109.

There is no change to 10th-ranked Afghanistan's tally of 52 points, but 11th-ranked Zimbabwe has dropped two points and is now on 46 points. Ireland has gained one point and is on 43 points.

The small difference in points in the middle of the table adds a lot of context, entertainment and excitement to the upcoming Champions Trophy and other matches up to 30 September since performances during this period could help sides to qualify directly for the World Cup 2019 rather than having to progress through the World Cup Qualifier 2018.

ICC ODI Team Rankings (as on 1 May, following the annual update)

(Read as Rank Team Points)

1. South Africa 123 (+4)

2. Australia 118 (-)

3. India 117 (+5)

4. New Zealand 115 (+2)

5. England 109 (+1)

6. Sri Lanka 93 (-5)

7. Bangladesh 91 (-1)

8. Pakistan 88 (-2)

9. West Indies 79 (-4)

10. Afghanistan 52 (-)

11. Zimbabwe 46 (-2)

12. Ireland 43 (+1)

OneIndia News