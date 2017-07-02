ICC names unchanged elite panel of umpires, match referees for 2017-18 season

Dubai, July 2: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday (July 2) named an unchanged Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires for the 2017-18 season, following the annual review and selection process.

The decision was made by the ICC Umpires Selection Panel consisting of Chairman and ICC General Manager - Cricket, Geoff Allardice, ICC Chief Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle, ex-England player, coach, umpire and now a commentator - David Lloyd, and Srinivas Venkataraghavan, the former India captain and international umpire.

The Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires for the 2017-2018 season will be: Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker.

Meanwhile, the ICC has also retained the same group of Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees for the 2017-18 season.

The seven match referees, who will be refereeing during the upcoming season, are: David Boon, Chris Broad, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Andy Pycroft, Javagal Srinath and Richie Richardson.

ICC Umpires for 2017-18 (as of 2 July 2017, after Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe 2nd ODI)

Umpire                    Tests    ODIs     T20Is

Aleem Dar       111      185         41

Kumar Dharmasena    45         81         22

Marais Erasmus          43         71         26

Chris Gaffaney           13         53         20

Ian Gould                  60        120        37

Richard Illingworth    28          53        16

Richard Kettleborough 44         72       22

Nigel Llong                42        111       32

Bruce Oxenford          41         82       20

Sundaram Ravi          20         30        18

Paul Reiffel                30         51        16

Rod Tucker                53         69        35

Match Referees for 2017-18 (as of 2 July 2017, after Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe 2nd ODI)

Match Referee            Tests      ODIs      T20Is

David Boon      41           96           39

Chris Broad                     87        288           71

Jeff Crowe                      81         259           77

Ranjan Madugalle          175        309            85

Andy Pycroft                   54        137            57

Javagal Srinath               35        199            60

Richie Richardson             8          19             18

Story first published: Sunday, July 2, 2017, 19:42 [IST]
