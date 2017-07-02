ICC names unchanged elite panel of umpires, match referees for 2017-18 season

Dubai, July 2: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday (July 2) named an unchanged Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires for the 2017-18 season, following the annual review and selection process.

The decision was made by the ICC Umpires Selection Panel consisting of Chairman and ICC General Manager - Cricket, Geoff Allardice, ICC Chief Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle, ex-England player, coach, umpire and now a commentator - David Lloyd, and Srinivas Venkataraghavan, the former India captain and international umpire.

The Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires for the 2017-2018 season will be: Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker.

Meanwhile, the ICC has also retained the same group of Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees for the 2017-18 season.

The seven match referees, who will be refereeing during the upcoming season, are: David Boon, Chris Broad, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Andy Pycroft, Javagal Srinath and Richie Richardson.

ICC Umpires for 2017-18 (as of 2 July 2017, after Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe 2nd ODI)

Umpire Tests ODIs T20Is

Aleem Dar 111 185 41

Kumar Dharmasena 45 81 22

Marais Erasmus 43 71 26

Chris Gaffaney 13 53 20

Ian Gould 60 120 37

Richard Illingworth 28 53 16

Richard Kettleborough 44 72 22

Nigel Llong 42 111 32

Bruce Oxenford 41 82 20

Sundaram Ravi 20 30 18

Paul Reiffel 30 51 16

Rod Tucker 53 69 35

Match Referees for 2017-18 (as of 2 July 2017, after Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe 2nd ODI)

Match Referee Tests ODIs T20Is

David Boon 41 96 39

Chris Broad 87 288 71

Jeff Crowe 81 259 77

Ranjan Madugalle 175 309 85

Andy Pycroft 54 137 57

Javagal Srinath 35 199 60

Richie Richardson 8 19 18

