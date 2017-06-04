ICC issues statement following London terror attack

London, June 4: Our thoughts are with everyone affected by what has happened in London overnight. The ICC and ECB continue to place safety and security at the ICC Champions Trophy and ICC Women's World Cup this summer as the highest priority.

Following last night's incident, all team hotels went into lockdown and teams, match officials and staff were all quickly accounted for.

The enhanced security around venues implemented following the Manchester attack remains in place, this includes significantly enhanced police and security presence for today's match.

We operate on advice from our Tournament Security Directorate - in conjunction with the ECB and relevant police and security authorities - to ensure that we can deliver a safe and secure event.

We will continue to work with authorities over the coming hours and days and review our security in line with the threat levels.

The security situation has been very much front and centre of our preparations and we constantly review our procedures to guarantee they are as effective as possible to keep everyone safe.

