ICC Cricket Committee to give umpires power to send off players

London, May 25: The International Cricket Council's (ICC) cricket committee on Thursday (May 26) has given Umpires the power to send off a player during a match in response to the serious incidents of player misconduct, such as violence on the field.

The ICC cricket committee headed by Indian cricket team coach Anil Kumble has made a number of recommendations after its annual meeting.

Regarding DRS in T20s, the committee will recommend the ICC Chief Executives' Committee that DRS should be allowed in all T20 international matches.

Another major change in the law which the committee has suggested is that the restriction on the thickness of edges and depth of bat.

The chairperson of the cricket committee Anil Kumble said: "We have had a wonderful couple of days discussing cricket issues and there are a number of highlights.

"The first is the structure of international cricket and the Committee unanimously recommended that context in the international game is paramount and we welcome the new structure.

"The second is around the new Laws of the game introduced by the MCC and we have adopted the majority of those including the size of bats and this will help the balance between bat and ball.

"On DRS, MIT have finished their testing of all of the tools available and their recommendations have been adopted as far as calibration is concerned. All in all a very fruitful two days."

The cricket committee comprised of the following players:

Anil Kumble (Chairman), Clare Connor, Rahul Dravid, Adrian Griffiths, Mahela Jayawardene, David Kendix, Richard Kettleborough, Darren Lehman, Ranjan Madugalle, Tim May, Kevin O'Brien, Shaun Pollock, John Stephenson, Andrew Strauss, David White.

OneIndia News