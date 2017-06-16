ICC Champions Trophy: Semi-final 2: India Vs Bangladesh: Hatke Moments of the Match

Birmingham, June 15: Rohit Sharma stamped his class with an authoritative hundred in the company of magnificent Virat Kohli as India annihilated Bangladesh by nine wickets to set up a blockbuster summit clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, here on Thursday (June 15).

The lazy elegance of Rohit (123 no off 129 balls) coupled with the unmatched swagger of skipper Kohli (96 no off 78 balls) ensured India chase down a modest target of 265 in 40.1 overs.

Indian top order i.e. Shikhar Dhawan (46), Rohit and Kohli treated Bangladesh's bowling attack with utter disdain and knocked them off the tournament.

This was after some inspired bowling changes from Kohli, including the introduction of part-time off-spinner Kedar Jadhav, which changed the complexion of the game with Bangladesh managing only 264 for seven in 50 overs.

Here are the Hatke Moments of the match:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar sends Soumya Sarkar packing for duck

Bhuvneshwar Kumar clean bowled Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar for duck in the very first over of the innings. The right-arm pacer bowled a length ball, angling away wide of off stump. Sarkar didn't move his front foot and went for the drive, played it with an angled bat, and the ball went into his stumps. Bhuvneshwar gave India the much needed start in the very first over and that was certainly the first Hatke Moment of the Match.

Kedar Jadhav clean bowls Tamim Iqbal

India were desperately searching for a wicket as the partnership between Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal was getting dangerous. Kohli called in part-time bowler Kedar Jadhav to didn't disappoint his skipper. Jadhav clean bowled Iqbal for 70 when he tried to sweep the spinner. Iqbal failed to read the pace of the ball and ended up gifting his wicket away.

Virat Kohli's epic tongue out reaction after pouching Mushfiqur Rahim

Virat Kohli caught Mushfiqur Rahim off Kedar Jadhav's delivery to give Bangladesh their fifth jolt. Kohli teased Mushfiqur (61) by stucking his tongue out as he and Jadhav celebrated the fall on another well set Bangladeshi batsman.

As soon as the skipper went into this mode of celebrations, the netizens loved the pictures. The images were all over the social media in no time. Fans had their own way of captioning the pictures.

Jasprit Bumrah's perfect yorker to dismiss Mahmudullah

India's yorker specialist Jasprit Bumrah produced a beauty and rattled the stumps of dangerous Mahmudullah Riyad for 21.

Bangladesh's last hope for a big score was Mahmudullah Riyadh (21), who got the perfect yorker and he could have done nothing about it. There wasn't much Mahmudullah could do as he was trying to score runs but couldn't do much against Bumrah's lethal yorker delivery.

Rohit Sharma slams 11th ODI century

The right-handed opener slammed a brilliant half-century against Bangladesh. The aggressive opener completed his career's 32nd ODI fifty off 57 deliveries. His half-century was laced with seven boundaries.

The aggressive batsman then converted his fifty into a sensational ton. Rohit slammed his career's 11th ODI hundred off 111 deliveries and first of the ICC Champions Trophy. His century was definitely the Hatke Moment of the Match.

He reached the hundred in style with a six and acknowledged the crowd. The Mumbaikar remained unbeaten at 123 as India defeated Bangladesh by 9 wickets. His gritty knock was laced with 15 fours and a six.

Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 8000 ODI runs

India's batting masterclass Virat Kohli on Thursday (June 15) touched another milestone by becoming the fastest to score 8000 ODI runs. The right-handed batsman took 175 innings to complete 8000 runs and broke South Africa skipper AB de Villiers' record.

The 28-year-old required 88 runs to reach the milestone when he came out to bat. Batting on 87*, Kohli punched Sabbir Rahman towards long-off for a single and became the quickest ODI batsman to 8000 runs. This was certainly another Hatke Moment of the Match.

Kohli hits the winning runs for India

Skipper Virat Kohli hit the winning runs for India as the defending champions booked a spot in their fourth Champions Trophy final, The skipper smashed a boundary and finished on 96*.

A very wide over-pitched delivery from Sabbir Rahman was driven through the cover for four. After hitting the winning runs, Kohli punched his hand in the air in delight. Both the batsmen (Rohit and Virat) hugged each other and congratulated for a clinical performance against Bangladesh.

It was certainly another Hatke Moment of the Match.

