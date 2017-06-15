ICC Champions Trophy: Semi-final 2: Highlights: India Vs Bangladesh: Kedar Jadhav impresses

Birmingham, June 15: Bangladesh couldn't capitalise over the 123-run stand between Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim and managed to post 264/7 against India in the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2017 here on Thursday (June 15).

Iqbal (70) and Rahim (61) steered the side from troubled waters and laid the foundation for a good total for Bangladesh. But a disciplined bowling effort in the middle overs and later in the death-overs helped India restrict the 'Bangla Tigers' to a par total.

At one stage, Bangladesh were looking to head towards a score past 300 but economical bowling from Kedar Jadhav and Jasprit Bumrah ensured Bangladesh fell way short of the projected score.

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and invited Bangladesh to bat first. Both the teams are coming back from a win and have decided to play with same playing eleven.

After winning the toss Kohli said, "Looks like a fresh wicket, should stay the same throughout. And it's a bit overcast as well - that could play a big role."

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza siad he too would have liked to bowl. "We want to go further, last 2-3 years we have improved a lot. 2015 World Cup also we went through (the group). This time it's time to go further," Mortaza said.

Here are the highlights from the match between India and Bangladesh:

# Bhuvaneshwar Kumar clean bowled Bangladesh opener for duck in the very first over of the innings.

# Sabbir Rahman came into bat at No. 3 and scored 19 off 21 deliveries.

# Rahman was caught by Ravindra Jadeja at point region off Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

# Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled 13 dots in a row before taking Sabbir Rahman's wicket.

# 46 runs scored by Bangladesh in the first 10 overs - Most in this tournament for them. In the previous three games their scores were 36,37 and 24.

# Hardik Pandya clean bowled Tamim Iqbal in his very first over but it was a No Ball.

# Pandya bowled two No Balls in his first over and conceded 14 runs.

# Tamim Iqbal brings up his fifty off 62 deliveries.

# Tamim Iqbal has now reached 50 in 4 of his last 5 ODI innings.

# He has scored fourth fifty against India in ODIs, third highest against India.

# 101 runs partnership between Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim for the 3rd wicket off 104 balls.

# Mushfiqur Rahim completed his fifty off 61 deliveries.

# Kedar Jadhav cleaned up dangerous Tamim Iqbal for 70.

# 123-run stand between Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal came to an end with latter's dismissal.

# Shakib Al Hasan departed for 15 as he tried to cut Ravindra Jadeja through point but only managed an edge for MS Dhoni to take a sharp catch.

# Virat Kohli caught Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim off Kedar Jadhav's delivery to give Bangladesh their fifth jolt. Kohli teased Mushfiqur (61) by bringing his tongue out.

# Jadeja has become the first bowler in this CT to bowl a full continuous spell of 10 overs.

# Mosaddek Hossain was dismissed for 15. He tried to pull, but the ball reached back into the hands of bowler Jasprit Bumrah. This was Bumrah's first wicket of the match.

# Bumrah removed Mahmudullah with a perfect yorker to get his second wicket of the innings.

# 19 wickets taken by India between overs 11 and 40 - Most for any team in this tournament. Pakistan are second with 18.

# Jasprit Bumrah's spell came to an end. He conceded 40 runs from his quota of 10 overs and picked up 2 wickets.

# Bangladesh scored 264/7 against India. Mashrafe Mortaza stitched an unbeaten partnership of 35 runs with Taskin Ahmed to post a decent total on the board.

# India came back very strongly in the middle overs as they took 5 wickets for 75 runs.

# Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar and Jadhav took two wickets each.

