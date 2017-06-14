ICC Champions Trophy: Semi-final 1: Pakistan invite England to bat first

Cardiff, June 14: Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Khan won the toss and elected bowl against England in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy cricket tournament here on Wednesday (June 14).

Jonny Bairstow has come in for England in place of out-of-form Jason Roy. While in-form pacer Mohammed Amir is out of Pakistan's squad today at the Cardiff Wales Stadium.

Amir has suffered a back spasm and is replaced by Rumman Raees, while legspinner Shadab Khan comes in for Faheem Ashraf.

England would now hope to post a challenging total against a spirited Pakistan bowling attack. Pakistan, on the other hand, would be eyeing to restrict their opponents below 250.

Earlier on Monday (June 12), Pakistan managed to bundle out a formidable Sri Lankan batting line-up for 236 runs in their last Group B match after deciding to bowl first.

The Pakistan bowling attack comprising pacers Junaid Khan, Mohammad Amir, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali and their lone spinner Imad Wasim will look to test the strong England batting line-up as well.

Junaid Khan and Mohammad Amir were in excellent form in the previous match against Sri Lanka and team would have hoped them to recreate some of that magic against the hosts. Amir's absence will hurt Pakistan or not, only time will tell.

Pakistan would be hoping to make their first appearance in the final of a 50-over International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament since losing to Australia in the title clash of the 1999 World Cup if they manage to upstage England.

England's batting line-up, boasting the likes of Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morga, Ben Stokes and Jos Butler, has looked to be in an impressive form but is expected to face a stern test against the Pakistan bowling attack.

Playing XIs:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler(WK), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball.

Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (C & WK), Imad Wasim, Rumman Raees, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan

OneIndia News