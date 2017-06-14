ICC Champions Trophy: Semi-final 1: Highlights: England Vs Pakistan; Hasan Ali shines

Cardiff, June 14: Bowlers justified Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed's decision to bowl as they restricted England to a paltry 211 in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy cricket tournament here on Wednesday (June 14).

CT 17 special site; Photos; Match report

Bowling first, Pakistan maintained pressure upon English batsmen and never let them score freely in the crucial match.

England's top order collapsed as Pakistan bowlers consistently mounted pressure over batsman to set a target of 212 for them to chase.

Jonny Bairstow (43), Joe Root (46) and skipper Eoin Morgan (33) failed to capitalise upon the good starts they got which helped the Pakistani bowlers set themselves a total they would very happy to chase down.

Ben Stokes, England's last hope, too couldn't do any damage to Pakistan for he could never play his natural aggressive game.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and elected bowl against England at Wales Cricket Stadium.

Jonny Bairstow came in for England in place of out-of-form Jason Roy. While in-form pacer Mohammed Amir was ruled out of Pakistan's squad after suffering a back spasm.

He was replaced by Rumman Raees, while leg-spinner Shadab Khan came in for Faheem Ashraf.

Here are the highlights from the match:

# Alex Hales was the first English wicket to perish. He was dismissed for 13 by Rumman Raees.

# Raees, playing his first ODI game, removed Hales to bag his first scalp.

# 3 players made their ODI debut in this Champions Trophy, all for Pakistan - Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf and Rumman Raees.

# Jonny Bairstow was the second England wicket to fall. He scored 43 before being dismissed by Hassan Ali.

# Eoin Morgan completes 5000-plus runs in ODIs for England. He's the 3rd to score these many runs after Bell (5416) and Collingwood (5092).

# Pakistan and England never played each other in Champions Trophy, before today. The last time both faced in an ICC ODI tournament was in 2003 World Cup.

# 100 came up for England in the 22nd over for the loss of two wickets.

# Eoin Morgan was given out for 19 by the umpire, but he survived via DRS.

# Joe Root was dismissed by Shadab Khan for 46 as he edged it behind the stumps. He was the third English wicket to fall.

# Eoin Morgan quickly followed Root towards the pavilion after he was caught behind by Safraz Ahmed off Hassan Ali's outside off delivery.

# With 10 wickets, Hasan Ali has become the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

# Jos Buttler was dismissed by Junaid Khan for 4.

# Fakhar Zaman took a fantastic diving catch in the deep to get rid of Moeen Ali for 11.

# 15 boundaries hit by England today, the least in a completed innings since the WC 2015. Also the first time they batted 25+ overs without a six in this period.

# Ben Stokes scored 34 off 64 with no boundaries or sixes coming from his bat.

# 136 runs scored by England in 30 overs. It is their third-lowest in ODIs since World Cup 2015. The 12 boundaries are their second-lowest in this period.

# Hasan Ali was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with his figures of 3/35 from 10 overs.

OneIndia News