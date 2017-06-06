ICC Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma reveals the 'Baahubali' in Team India

London, June 6: Team India's spirits are on a high after registering a comprehensive 124 run win over Pakistan in their opening game in ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

In the marquee clash against arch-rivals, Team India dominated it from the word go and outclassed the neighbours in every department of the game.

Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan laid the foundation for a solid start for Team India. Rohit scored a magnificent 91 while Dhawan made 68 before walking back to the pavilion.

The opening duo put up a stand of 136 runs for the first wicket and pushed Pakistan on the back foot. After getting off to a solid start India never looked back and despite slowing down in the middle overs.

After being invited to bat first, India posted 319/3 against Pakistan in 48 overs after the match was curtailed due to rain. The target for Pakistan was revised to 289 in 41 overs as rain once again affected the match.

In response, Pakistan could only manage to score 164 in 33.4 overs.

When asked about his performance against arch-rivals, Rohit said he was pretty happy with his effort despite missing out on well-deserved century.

It was during his interaction in the post-match show, Rohit revealed the real 'Baahubali' of Team India. To everyone's surprise this 'Baahubali' mentioned by the Mumbai batsman wasn't any player.

In fact it was the younger son of his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan who is the real Baahubali and the moment a song from the movie is being played he started beating everyone up.

Dhawan's family is accompanying the cricketer in England and Wales as he is playing for India in the ICC Champions Trophy.

The cricketer later shared a video with the 'Baahubali' after India won the match against Pakistan.

Here's the video:

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Jun 5, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

OneIndia News