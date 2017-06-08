ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan Vs South Africa: Hatke player of the match

Birmingham, June 8: Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman impressed all with his aggressive knock against South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy encounter on Wednesday (June 7).

The 27-year-old left-handed batsman made his ODI debut a memorable one by getting his first international runs with his short, yet impactfull innings. (Highlights)

The south-paw got off the mark in style by slashing a short-pitched ball from Wayne Parnell towards backward point boundary.

In his short-innings of 21-ball 31, Zaman showed promising signs of being a good prospect for Pakistan in the ODIs.

His small, but impressive knock comprised six boundaries. The youngster played some classical shots and gave Pakistan a steady start before Morne Morkel caught him off-guards.

Morkel had to earn the debutant's wicket by setting him up with a bouncer and later bowling a slower off-cutter, marginally short of good length on off-stump forcing him to give a simple catch to Hashim Amla at slip.

Zaman's average in list-A career, before making his ODI debut is 50.46.

In his last list-A tournament, Pakistan Cup in April 2017, his scored were - 62, 59, 73, 104, and 10.

He has played 3 T20Is for Pakistan but the way he batted against South Africa today certainly makes him the hatke player of the match.

Pakistan needed a steady start from their openers after their bowlers restricted star-studded South African side to 219/8 in fifty overs.

Pakistan produced an excellent bowling effort to restrict the number one side in ODIs to such a paltry total.

Pacer Hasan Ali spearheaded the Pakistan bowling attack with figures of 3/18. Fellow pacers Imad Wasim and Junaid Khan returned 2/20 and 2/53 respictively while off-spinner Mohammad Hafeez also bagged a wicket.

Their bowlers maintained the pressure over Proteas from the word go and never let things easy for their batsman.

Barring David Miller no South Africa batsman managed to stand in front of Pakistan's lethal bowling attack.

