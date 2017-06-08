ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan Vs South Africa: Hatke moments of the match

Birmingham, June 8: Pakistan registered their first win the ICC Champions Trophy as they defeated South Africa by 19 runs via Duckworth-Lewis method here on Wednesday (June 7). CT 17 Special Site Schedule; Photos; Points table; Scorecard

Chasing a modest 220 to win, Pakistan were 119 for three in 27 overs when rain stopped play in the Group B match. (Highlights)

As the raingods prevented the match to be held any further, Pakistan were pronounced winners for they were ahead of the of par score by 19 runs, as per Duckworth and Lewis calculations.

Shoaib Malik (16) and Babar Azam (31) were at the crease for Pakistan, who need a win to stay alive in the competition, when skies opened up. At this stage 100 is par score for the chasing team.

Earlier, putting up an inspiring show, Pakistan bowlers restricted South Africa to 219 for eight after being asked to bowl.

Pacer Hasan Ali spearheaded the Pakistan bowling attack with figures of 3/18. Fellow pacers Imad Wasim and Junaid Khan returned 2/20 and 2/53 respictively while off-spinner Mohammad Hafeez also bagged a wicket.

David Miller was the highlight of a poor batting effort by the Proteas, notching up a gritty half-century even as wickets fell at regular intervals at the other end.

Here are the hatke moments from the match:

Hatke Moment 1. Imad Wasim stuns AB de Villiers

Pakistan got the big fish of AB de Villiers on the very first ball he played. De Villiers was caught for naught at point region by Mohammed Hafeez to be dismissed on golden duck for the first time in his ODI career.

Wasim earned the reputation of picking up most feared batsman in the world out for duck. AB de Villiers' dismissal put South Africa in a spot of bother as they were struggling at 61/3.

Hatke Moment 2. Hasan Ali's animated celebration

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali celebrated in style after picking up two consecutive wickets of middle order batsman JP Duminy and Wayne Parnel. Both the batsmen were removed in the 29th over of the innings and brought Pakistan on the top.

Earlier, Faf du Plessis was clean bowled by Hasan Ali in the 23rd over to reduce Proteas to 90/4. Du Plessis could only score 26 before the bowler demolished his middle stump. Du Plessis who was playing cautiously against a spirited bowling unit. Pakistani spinners as well as pacers kept troubling SA top order.

🎥🇵🇰 See how Hassan Ali tilted the game in @TheRealPCB's favour with three wickets for just 24 runs and a pair of catches #PAKvSA #CT17 pic.twitter.com/2Ugf5gvPtW — ICC (@ICC) June 7, 2017

Hatke Moment 3. David Miller's patient knock for South Africa

Contrary to his natural game, David Miller played a patient and composed knock of 104-ball 75 and remained unbeaten till the end. South Africa were in a spot of bother when the left-handed explosive batsman walked in to bat.

His team was struggling at 63/3 when he came into the middle and in no time they were reduced to 93/4. Wickets kept falling from the other end but Miller kept his cool and stitched crucial partnerships; first with Chris Morris and later with Kagiso Rabada.

Miller smashed 3 sixes and a boundary in his innings and took the team to 219/8, something for the bowlers to defend and try their luck. He even brought up team's 100 with a massive six.

🎥🇿🇦 Watch as @DavidMillersa12 came to the rescue of @OfficialCSA with a gritty 75 that included a treble of sixes #PAKvSA #CT17 pic.twitter.com/t1I2oEIHU0 — ICC (@ICC) June 7, 2017

Miller brought up his fifty off 83 balls, it was his slowest ODI half-centuries but probably his best for the bowlers were at their menacing best and kept probing him with their pace and swing.

Hatke Moment 4. Amir's in-swinging yorker against David Miller

But review showed ball missing leg stumps and the left-handed batsman survived with the help of DRS. But it was a treat for any seam bowler as the ball was a perfect in-swinging yorker and the batsman lost his balance and falls on the crease.

Umpire had ruled in favour of the bowler but the batsman immediately went upstairs to get it review and it was a great move from the south-paw batting at 47.

A top bowling performance from Pakistan limits South Africa to 219/8 at Edgbaston - will Pakistan be able to chase it? #PAKvSA #CT17 pic.twitter.com/b4qdLfsP2B — ICC (@ICC) June 7, 2017

The ball-tracking technique showed the ball was missing the leg stump and Miller got a reprieve. But it was a brilliant execution of swing bowling from the left-arm pacer.

Hatke Moment 5. Fakhar Zaman's impressive ODI debut

Debutant Fakhar Zaman impressed all with his aggressive knock in the low-scoring game as he set the pace for Pakistan's run chase against South Africa.

The 27-year-old left-handed batsman made his ODI debut a memorable one by getting his first international runs with a boundary. The south-paw got off the mark in style by slashing a short-pitched ball from Wayne Parnell towards backward point boundary.

In his short innings of 21-ball 31, Zaman showed promising signs of being a good prospect for Pakistan in the ODIs.

Hatke Moment 6. Morne Morkel's gives South Africa early breakthroughs

Morne Morkel was the pick of the South Africa bowlers as he gave Pakistan three back-to-back jolts in their run chase. The right-arm pacer struck for his side by first getting rid of debutant Fakhar Zaman for 31. He removed opener Azhar Ali on the very next ball to push Pakistan on the back foot.

Morkel had to earn the debutant's wicket by setting him up with a bouncer and later bowling a slower off-cutter, marginally short of good length on off-stump forcing him to give a simple catch to Hashim Amla at slip. He surprised Ali with his short-pitched ball who pulled it towards third-man region and safely landed into the hands of Imran Tahir.

