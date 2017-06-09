ICC Champions Trophy: Match 9: Unchanged New Zealand elect to bat against Bangladesh

Cardiff (Waes), June 8: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh in their final Group A clash of the ICC Champions Trophy here on Friday (June 9).

New Zealand are playing with the same side which came out to play against England in their previous game.

Bangladesh, however, have made a couple of changes in their playing XI against the Kiwis.

After they both lost their matches to hosts England and their respective matches against Australia ended in rain-induced no results, both the teams desperately need a win, knowing that also may not fetch them a semi-final berth.

Both Bangladesh and New Zealand have a point apiece and need to win their Friday's fixture in Wales to make it to the last-four stage besides hoping for Australia to beat England in their final group match at Edgbaston on Satuday (June 10).

Bangladesh will once again bank on the in-form Tamim Iqbal, who started the tournament with a century against England before making 95 against Australia.

Bangladesh will however, have the psychological edge over the Kiwis, having beaten them by five wickets when they last met in Dublin.

Cardiff could also turn once again lucky for Bangladesh, who had previously upset a powerful Australia way back in 2005.

On the other hand, New Zealand will have their hopes pinned on their skipper Kane Williamson, who struck a brilliant hundred against Australia before following up with 97 against England.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Luke Ronchi(WK), Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, Jimmy Neesham, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza(C), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

