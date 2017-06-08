London, June 8: India openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan put up another terrific display of batting as India scored 321/6 against Sri Lanka in their second ICC Champions Trophy match here on Thursday (June 8). (Match Scorecard)

CT 17 Special Site; Schedule and Squads; Photos; Points Table

MS Dhoni, Dhawan and Sharma played brilliant knocks to propel India to a big total against Sri Lanka at The Oval.

Earlier Dhawan and Sharma set an Indian record as they became the first pair to share three consecutive 100-plus partnerships in one-day internationals.

With another hundred-plus stand between them in the match against Sri Lanka, the right-hand and left-handed opening pair proved how dangerous they can be when they are set.

Here are the highlights from the match between India and Sri Lanka:

# This is the 150th ODI between India and Sri Lanka, the most between any two sides. Pakistan and Sri Lanka come next with 147 games against each other.

# Rohit Sharma opened his account with a boundary off Lasith Malinga in the first over.

# Shikhar Dhawan too got off the mark with a boundary.

# Dhawan-Rohit have the highest partnership average (55.10) of any opening pair since the 2015 World Cup (with 500-plus runs)

# India scored 48 without loss in the first powerplay.

# Rohit-Shikhar pair is the only pair to be involved in two consecutive 100 stands in Champions Trophy & they have now done it twice!

# Rohit Sharma brought up his 31st half century from 60 balls.

# Shikhar Dhawan hit his 19th ODI fifty with a boundary.

# Rohit Sharma (78) was the first Indian wicket to fall at 138.

# He was caught at in the long-leg region by Thisara Parera off Lasith Malinga's delivery.

# India Captain Virat Kohli departed without scoring any runs against Sri Lanka. He was caught behind the stumps by Dickwela to Nuwan Pradeep's ball in the 26th over.

# India added just 1 run to their account post Rohit Sharma's dismissal for 78 when Kohli too walked back.

# Yuvraj Singh was third Indian wicket to fell he scored 7.

# 500 runs in CT for Dhawan in 7 innings - the quickest by any player to the landmark Ganguly got there in 8 innings.

# Shikhar Dhawan registers his third Champions Trophy century with a terrific knock against Sri Lanka at the Oval. He slammed his 10th ODI hundred with a boundary.

# Shikhar Dhawan slammed his 5th century in ICC tournaments.

# Dhawan becomes the third quickest to score 10 ODI centuries after Quinton de Kock (55 innings) and Hashim Amla (57).

# Least innings to score 10 ODI centuries: 55 - De Kock, 57 - Amla, 77 - Dhawan, 80 - Virat Kohli, 84 - Joe Root, 85 - David Warner.

Most 100s in ICC Champions Trophy: 3 Shikhar Dhawan (7 inns) 3 Herschelle Gibbs (10) 3 Sourav Ganguly (11) 3 Chris Gayle (17)

# He was dismissed for 125.

# He along with MS Dhoni stitched a partnership of 82 runs for the fourth wicket.

# Shikhar Dhawan averages 79 in ODIs in England, the best rate from any batsman to score 400+ runs there.

# 62nd in ODIs Fifty for MS Dhoni and 17th against Sri Lanka.

# Dhoni was dismissed in the 50th over for 63 of 52 balls.

# Kedar Jadhav played a brilliant cameo of 13-ball 25 to end Indian innings on a high.

OneIndia News