ICC Champions Trophy: India most successful team in tournament history

New Delhi, May 31: Top eight teams are all set to lock horns in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 starting Thursday (June 1) in England.

The hosts England are going to clash with Bangladesh in the tournament opener which will be held in round-robin format.

The 50-over global tournament, which started in 1998 and was initially held after a gap of every two years, is now held every four years.

Top teams compete in this tournament also termed as 'mini world cup', has witnessed several brilliant performances from the teams and players.

Australia and India have been two of the most successful teams in the tournament and cemented their domination in world cricket.

This year fans will miss West Indies and their explosive opening batsman Chris Gayle as the Caribbean team failed to qualify for the tournament. They have been a team to register most consecutive wins in the history of this tournament and will be badly missed this year.

India have been the most successful team in the tournament with a win percent of 71.42 and have, therefore, been favourites.

Australia and New Zealand are behind India in terms of win percent but these two teams are capable of turning the tides in their favour. Hence, their contention for the trophy along with South Africa and England couldn't be ruled out.

Hosts England will kickstart the tourney against minnows Bangladesh on June 1 before the much-awaited rivalry between India and Pakistan on June 4. English are considered title favourites this year for they have been in sublime form in the 50-overs format for quite some time.

As English pitches are famous for assisting batsmen the matches are expected to be high scoring ones. Thus, one can expect several previous records to be broken, this English summer.

Here are a few statistical highlights of the Champions Trophy so far:

Best win per cent (Top 6 teams) 1. India: 24 (played); 15 won; 6 lost; 3 no result; tied 0; Win % 71.42. 2. Australia: 21 (played); 12 won; 7 lost; 2 no result; tied 0; Win % 63.15. 3. New Zealand: 21 (played); 12 won; 8 lost; 1 no result; Win % 60.00. 4. Sri Lanka: 24 (played); 13 won; 9 lost; 2 no result; tied 0; Win % 59.09. 5. West Indies: 24 (played); 13 won; 10 lost; no result 0; tied 1; Win % 56.25. 6. South Africa: 21 (played); 11 won; 9 lost; no result 0; tied 1; Win % 54.76. Biggest wins 10 wickets West Indies beat Bangladesh in Jaipur, 2006 210 runs New Zealand beat USA at The Oval, 2004 206 runs Sri Lanka beat Netherlands in Colombo, 2002 176 runs South Africa beat Kenya in Colombo, 2002 167 runs New Zealand beat Bangladesh in Colombo, 2002 164 runs Australia beat New Zealand in Colombo, 2002 152 runs England beat Zimbabwe in Birmingham, 2004 Image: Chris Gayle of West Indies. Most consecutive wins 7 West Indies between September 17,2002 and October 11,2006 6 India between September 30,2009 and June 23, 2013 5 Australia between October 21,2006 and Sept 26, 2009. Most consecutive losses 9 Zimbabwe between October 24,1998 and October 13, 2006 7 Bangladesh between October 5, 2000 and October 11, 2006 Image: Zimbabwe batsman walking after getting dismissed against India. Highest Innings Totals (300 and above in 50 overs) 347-4 New Zealand Vs USA at The Oval, 2004 331-7 India Vs South Africa in Cardiff, 2013 323-8 England Vs South Africa in Centurion, 2009 319-8 Sri Lanka Vs South Africa in Centurion, 2009 316-5 South Africa Vs Kenya in Colombo, 2002 315-7 New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka in Johannesburg, 2009 307-8 India Vs Australia in Dhaka, 1998 305 South Africa Vs India in Cardiff, 2013 302-8 Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh in Mohali, 2006 302-9 Pakistan Vs India in Centurion, 2009 301-9South Africa Vs England in Centurion, 2009. File photo: New Zealand cricket team.

