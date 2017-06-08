ICC Champions Trophy: India Vs Sri Lanka: Hatke Stylish player of the match

London, June 8: Aggressive India opener Shikhar Dhawan shattered several records as he struck a fine century against Sri Lanka in the ICC Champions Trophy here on Thursday (June 8).

The left-handed batsman scored 125 to become the third quickest to score 10 ODI centuries after South African openers Quinton de Kock (55 innings) and Hashim Amla (57).

He slammed his 10th ODI hundred with a boundary at The Oval. Continuing his brilliant form with the bat in Dhawan registered his third Champions Trophy century with a terrific knock against Sri Lanka. It was his fifth century in ICC tournaments. He, therefore, becomes our Hatke Stylish Player of the match.

Earlier, Dhawan shared a partnership of 138 with fellow opener Rohit Sharma (78) and laid the foundation for India to score big. He and Rohit became the first pair to share three consecutive hundred-plus partnerships in ODIs for India.

The south-paw scored 500-plus runs in Champions Trophy in 7 innings, which is the quickest by any player to reach the landmark. Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly got there in 8 innings.

He also stitched a partnership of 82 runs with MS Dhoni to take his team to a challenging total against Sri Lanka.

Dhawan looked in sublime form from the very first over and got off the mark with a boundary. His innings was laced with 15 boundaries and a six. The 31-year-old, scored his fifty slowly but ended his innings at a strike rate of 97.65.

There is something in the air of England for the left-handed batsman averages 79 in ODIs in that country. Dhawan's average is the best rate from any batsman to score 400+ runs on English soil.

