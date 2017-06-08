ICC Champions Trophy: India Vs Sri Lanka: Hatke Stylish player of the match

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

London, June 8: Aggressive India opener Shikhar Dhawan shattered several records as he struck a fine century against Sri Lanka in the ICC Champions Trophy here on Thursday (June 8).

CT 17 Special Site; Schedule and Squads; Photos; Points Table

The left-handed batsman scored 125 to become the third quickest to score 10 ODI centuries after South African openers Quinton de Kock (55 innings) and Hashim Amla (57).

Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot against Sri Lanka
Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot against Sri Lanka

He slammed his 10th ODI hundred with a boundary at The Oval. Continuing his brilliant form with the bat in Dhawan registered his third Champions Trophy century with a terrific knock against Sri Lanka. It was his fifth century in ICC tournaments. He, therefore, becomes our Hatke Stylish Player of the match.

Earlier, Dhawan shared a partnership of 138 with fellow opener Rohit Sharma (78) and laid the foundation for India to score big. He and Rohit became the first pair to share three consecutive hundred-plus partnerships in ODIs for India.

The south-paw scored 500-plus runs in Champions Trophy in 7 innings, which is the quickest by any player to reach the landmark. Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly got there in 8 innings.

He also stitched a partnership of 82 runs with MS Dhoni to take his team to a challenging total against Sri Lanka.

Dhawan looked in sublime form from the very first over and got off the mark with a boundary. His innings was laced with 15 boundaries and a six. The 31-year-old, scored his fifty slowly but ended his innings at a strike rate of 97.65.

There is something in the air of England for the left-handed batsman averages 79 in ODIs in that country. Dhawan's average is the best rate from any batsman to score 400+ runs on English soil.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

hatke stylish player, champions trophy 2017, cricket, sri lanka, team india, shikhar dhawan

Other articles published on Jun 8, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...