ICC Champions Trophy: India Vs Sri Lanka: Hatke player of the match

London, June 8: Sri Lankan top-order batsman Kusal Mendis played one of the memorable knocks of his career to help his team hand favourites India a shock defeat in the ICC Champions Trophy encounter here. (Match Scorecard)

Chasing a daunting total of 322, Mendis top-scored 89 off 93 balls and put up a match-winning 159-run stand with Danushka Gunathilaka (76) as Sri Lanka crossed the line in 48.3 overs and registered their first win the tournament.

The duo of Mendis and Gunathilaka dominated the Indian bolwers and laid the foundation of a successful run chase. Batsmen, who followed Mendis just capitalised upon the positive start provided by the duo.

Mendis, who slammed his 11th ODI fifty, was awarded man of the match for his gutsy effort as he made a mockery of a quality Indian bowling attack.

No Indian bowler seemed to have troubled the right-handed batsman or any other Sri Lankan during their run chase.

As no Indian bowler offered any resistance to him, it seemed only Mendis could have made Mendis get out, and the same happened. He was dismissed run out thanks to an excellent piece of fielding by Indian pacer Buvneshwar Kumar off his own bowling.

When asked about his match winning effort Mendis said, "Very good wicket. India had a good start, with Dhawan making a hundred. But for us, Danushka supported me very well. It was my first game against India and I'm happy to have contributed. Very bad [about causing Danushka's run out] but after Angelo and Kusal batted, I was very happy."

Thursday's result throws the group wide open as all the teams in the group -- India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and South Africa -- have identical records of a win and a draw.

India will now have to beat South Africa in their last group match on June 11 and Sri lanka face a must win contest against Pakistan a day later in quest to qualify from the semi-finals.

