ICC Champions Trophy: India Vs Sri Lanka: Hatke moments of the match

London, June 7: An ordinary bowling performance from defending champions India saw them slump to an unexpected seven-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in a high-scoring ICC Champions Trophy Group B contest here on Thursday (June 8). (Match Scorecard)

CT 17 Special Site; Schedule and Squads; Photos; Points Table

Riding on Shikhar Dhawan's 125 and half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India piled up a 321 for 6 only to be stunned by unfancied Lankan batting line-up that produced a splendid batting show to knock off the runs in 48.4 overs.

Danushka Gunathilaka (76 off 72 balls) and Kusal Mendis (89 off 93) added 159 runs to lay the platform before skipper Angelo Mathews (52 no off 44 balls) coolly finished off the job in company of Kusal Janith Perera (47 retired hurt) and Asela Gunaratne (34 no off 21 balls).

Arguably, the biggest upset of the tournament also threw the group wide open with all four teams i.e. India, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka in with a chance to qualify.

Here are the hatke moments from the match between India and Sri Lanka:

Fans sporting Dhoni-Kohli on same T-shirt

There was no dearth of Indian support at The Oval during match between India and Sri Lanka. The entire stadium was full to it's potential with blue-coloured jerseys and tricolours dominating the Lankan fans.

Indian fans made the Men In Blue feel at home with their support and cheers of 'Kohli-Kohli' and 'Dhoni-Dhoni' reverberating in the entire arena. One such group of Indian fans sported the T-shirt to support both the superstars of the Indian team.

The T-shirts had an alphabet each from Dhoni and Kohli's spelling.

Presence of Kohli and Dhoni-fans during the match was a sight for those watching the action live on their television sets as well.

Rohit Sharma completes fifty with a Six

On the second ball of 20th over, Rohit hit Thisara Perera for a SIX and the ball tipped over. Rohit has fifty, India has hundred. The shot was ferociously hit. It's meant to go over the deep square leg fielder, and Gunaratne does well, steadying himself on the rope, leaping back, getting both hands to it.

Virat Kohli departs for duck

There are rarest of rare sights when you see Virat Kohli depart for naught in an international cricket match. The game against Sri Lanka at The Oval was once such day when the India skipper and it's batting mainstay was dismissed without opening is account.

Kohli walked in to bat after Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Pradeep. The speedster baited Kohli outside off stump which the right-handed batsman was lured into extending his bat in that direction and nabbed him easily. Kohli went for the ball to glide to third man but a touch of seam movement away and an extra bounce got the batsman caught at slip.

Shikhar Dhawan slams 10th ODI ton

Shikhar Dhawan registered his third Champions Trophy century and tenth overall with a terrific knock against Sri Lanka at the Oval. The south-paw slammed his fifth hundred in an ICC tournament and became the third quickest to score 10 ODI centuries after Quinton de Kock (55 innings) and Hashim Amla (57). He took 77 innings to reach this milestone, which is three less than Virat Kohli - who took 80 innings to complete 10 centuries.

After getting dismissed for 125, Dhawan walked back towards the pavilion and blew a flying kiss to his wife, who was present in the stands and cheering for him. It was one of the hatke moments of the match.

MS Dhoni hits 62nd ODI fifty

Veteran India batsman MS Dhoni played an aggressive knock against Sri Lanka and slammed his ODI career's 62 half-century. Dhoni, who was certainly the crowd's favourite from the moment he walked into the middle, didn't disappoint them.

The 35-year-old Ranchi dasher completed his fifty off 46 deliveries and played some powerful shots all round the park in his knock of 63.

Dhoni was dismissed for 63 in the final over of the match while he was trying to accumulate some more runs for the team.

Danushka Gunathalika's run out courtesy Dhoni

MS Dhoni's superb wicket-keeping skill gave India their second wicket in a run out as he removed well-set anushka Gunathilaka for 76. Dhoni picked the throw on the bounce from Umesh Yadav and took the bails off in time.

Despite a brilliant dive, Danushka Gunathilaka was run out to end a key Sri Lanka partnership



WATCH: https://t.co/BXkr0lFTHV #INDvSL #CT17 pic.twitter.com/VWmfxHzJBl — ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2017

A full-length dive can't save Gunathilaka. The umpire went upstairs and the replays confirmed Dhoni's lightening-quick glovework got the better of the left-handed batsman.

Kusal Mendis scores 10th ODI fifty

Sri Lankan top-order batsman Kusal Mendis played one of the memorable knocks of his career as he helped his team hand favourites India a shock defeat. Chasing a daunting total of 322, Mendis top-scored with 89 off 93 balls.

50 for Kusal Mendis, as he brings up his 10th ODI 50 with a six!



LIVE: https://t.co/3VzGviqIok #INDvSL #CT17 pic.twitter.com/PvzDW2sTRr — ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2017

He reached his 10th fifty with an excellent six off Ravindra Jadeja. The youngster ran down the pitch of the ball and flicked it over midwicket. The ball sailed over the boundary ropes for a maximum and also brought up his fifty.

Bhuvneshwar runs Kusal Mendis out

A brilliant reflex throw from pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar off his own delivery ensured India got their third wicket against Sri Lanka. The pacer collected the ball and threw directly towards stumps and removed Kusal Mendis on 89.

It was the direct hit from the speedster which prevented the batsman from achieving a well-deserved hundred. By the time he was dismissed, Sri Lanka had put themselves into a comfortable position against India in the run chase.

Match winning runs for Sri Lanka

Seventh-ranked Sri Lanka comfortably chased down a the daunting target of 322 against India, placed second in the ODI rankings to produce a major upset in the tournament. It was their joint-highest successful run chase in ODIs.

Skipper Angelo Mathews hit the winning runs for Sri Lanka and registered their first win in the tournament. Sri Lanka were termed underdogs in the tournament and no one was considering them in the race for semifinal. But their result against India throws the group wide open as all the teams in the group -- India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and South Africa -- have identical chances of making it to the semis.

A memorable chase by Sri Lanka keeps their #CT17 hopes alive as they beat India by 7 wickets in a thriller!https://t.co/3VzGviqIok #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/0uQXq8XTio — ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2017

The winning runs coming from the bat of skipper Mathews certainly is one of the memorable moments of the match as Sri Lankan brigade made their presence felt on the international stage with an emphatic win over title favourites India.

OneIndia News