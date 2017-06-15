ICC Champions Trophy: India Vs Bangladesh: Hatke Stylish player of the Match

Birmingham, June 15: A tight display of bowling in the middle and death overs helped India limit Bangladesh to 264/7 in the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2017 here on Thursday (June 15).

Bangladesh couldn't capitalise over the 123-run stand between Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim and could only manage to set a target of 265 for India to chase.

Iqbal (70) and Rahim (61) steered the side from troubled waters and laid the foundation for a good total for Bangladesh. But a disciplined bowling effort in the middle overs and later in the death-overs helped India restrict the Bangla Tigers to par total.

At one stage, Bangladesh were looking to head towards a score past 300 but economical bowling from Kedar Jadhav and Jasprit Bumrah ensured Bangladesh fell way short of the projected score.

Part time spinner Jadhav's 2/22 in six overs brought India back in the game as he took the crucial wickets of Iqbal and Rahim with his fastish off-breaks.

The two wickets proved to be the difference between Bangladesh only managing 264 instead of a projected 310. Kedar's effort stopped Bangladesh's charge in the middle overs.

He therefore qualifies to be the Hatke Stylish Player of the Match.

Bangladesh lost momentum when Jadhav first got rid of the dangerous Tamim, who tried an ugly slog sweep to a delivery that was fired down at middle and leg. He missed the line completely to be bowled.

In a space of few overs, Jadhav was back in thick of things, this time getting Rahim to drive uppishly which went straight to skipper Virat Kohli at mid-wicket.

Jadhav was an inspired choice for Kohli as his fifth bowler Hardik Pandya had an off-day, giving away 34 in his four overs.

Once Kedar was done with his job, Jasprit Bumrah (2/40 in 10 overs) played his regular part to perfection stifling the opposition with as many as 40 dot balls.

