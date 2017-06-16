ICC Champions Trophy: India Vs Bangladesh: Hatke Player of the Match

Birmingham, June 16: India opener Rohit Sharma stamped his class with an authoritative hundred in the company of magnificent Virat Kohli as India annihilated Bangladesh by nine wickets in the semi-final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 here on Thursday (June 15).

CT 17 Special Site; Photos; Match Scorecard

With this win India have set up a bumper summit showdown with arch-rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy on Sunday (June 18).

The lazy elegance of Rohit (123 no off 129 balls) was once again put into display with the right handed carrying his bat through as India chased down a modest target of 265 for the loss of one wicket.

He along with the unmatched swagger of skipper Kohli (96 no off 78 balls) ensured India treat Bangladesh's attack with utter disdain, and putting an end to their journey in the global ICC tournament.

Opening the batting for India, Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan (46) added 87 for the first wicket and laid a solid foundation of a cakewalk run chase for India.

Rohit's innings will be remembered for those pull shots and the amount of time he had to execute each one of them.

Rohit, who is playing his first international tournament in six months, once again showed during his 11th ODI hundred as to why he is so highly rated. There were 15 boundaries and a hooked six off Mustafizur brought up his hundred.

It was the Mumbaikar's maiden Champions Trophy century. His previous best in the ICC tournament was 91 - which came against Pakistan during their opening game.

He, therefore, is our Hatke Player of the match.

OneIndia News