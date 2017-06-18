ICC Champions Trophy Final: Pakistan off to a cautious start against India

London, June 18: India won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the epic final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 here on Sunday (June 18).

India skipper Virat Kohli immediately opted to bowl and told they are playing with an unchanged side.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have re-called fit again pacer Mohammad Amir into their playing XI for the final.

It is the first final between India and Pakistan in a 50-over ICC tournament. The arch-rivals met 10 years ago in the inaugural ICC T20 2007, in which Team India came out victorious.

After winning the toss, Kohli said,"It's nice and hard wicket. There's a fresh wicket, even grass covering and we'd like our bowlers to exploit it. Then we like chasing. No matter the conditions, you have to play good cricket. One more effort to go. I'm sure the guys will give it their best shot. If you make the finals, you've played really good cricket. We don't take oppositions for granted and today is no different. No matter what they bring, we are believing in our abilities."

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz said,"We wanted to bowl first. But the toss is out of our control. Hopefully we can post more than 300. I said when we arrived here, we have nothing to lose and we have nothing to lose today too. Mohammad Amir is fit and he is back," says Sarfraz Ahmed. The debutant in the previous game, Rumman Raees, is out."

Defending champions India had got the better of the rivals in the league stage of the ongoing tournament. And captain Virat Kohli has already declared that nothing extra is needed to get the same result despite the turnaround by Sarfraz Ahmed's men since then.

It will be a contest between India batsmen and Pakistan bowlers.

India's batting line-up has fired big time in this Champions Trophy with Shikhar Dhawan (317 runs) and Rohit Sharma (304 runs) topping the run charts. Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Skipper Kohli makes it three Indians in top-5. Kohli would hope that his middle-order comprising Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya will come good.

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz would be hoping his bowlers fire for one last time in the tournament and help them win the title.

Playing XIs:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan.

